Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug. 14

Asian indices tracked the gains in US indices to open higher on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4% at 6:53 a.m., when Australia's S&P ASX was 0.6% higher and South Korea's Kospi was 0.88% higher.

US stocks climbed and bond yields decreased following the latest US inflation data, which bolstered speculation that the Federal Reserve might implement the widely anticipated interest-rate cut in September.

The August futures contract of the GIFT Nifty was at 24,233.00, up 14.5 points, or 0.06% as of 7:00 a.m.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 1.33% and 1.96%, respectively, as of 12:21 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.77%.

Brent crude was trading 0.51% higher at $81.10 a barrel as of 6:52 a.m. and Gold rose 0.20% to $2,470.16 an ounce.

The Indian benchmark equity indices ended lower for the second consecutive day to log their worst session since Aug. 5 as shares of banks weighed on them. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 208 points or 0.85%, down at 24,139.0 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 692.89 points or 0.87%, lower at 78,956.03.

Overseas investors remained net sellers on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. The FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 2,107.2 crore, while domestic investors remained net buyers for the eighth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,239.96 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency settled flat at 83.97 against the US dollar on Tuesday.