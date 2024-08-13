Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug. 13
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Indices in Asia-Pacific region rose in early trade tracking gains in the Japanese benchmark on weaker yen, while investors await US CPI data, due late Wednesday.
The Nikkei 225 was 782.56 points or 2.23% higher at 35,807.56, and the S&P ASX 200 was 2.90 points or 0.04% higher at 7,816.60 as of 06:27 a.m.
The S&P 500 ended flat, while Nasdaq Composite rose 0.21%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.36% lower.
The October contract of brent crude was trading on Intercontinental Exchange 0.62% lower at $81.79 per barrel as of 06:29 a.m.
The spot Gold was trading 0.04% lower at $2,471.79 as of 06:30 a.m.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 26.50 points or 0.11% higher at 24,370 as of 06:31 a.m.
The Indian benchmark indices erased some losses to end Monday on a muted note as Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank led the gains. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 20.50 points or 0.08%, lower at 24,347, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 56.99 points or 0.07%, lower at 79,648.92.
Overseas investors turned net sellers on Monday. The FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 4,680.5 crore, while domestic investors remained net buyers for the seventh consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,477.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency closed at a record low of 83.97 against the US dollar.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Vodafone Idea Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QOQ)
Revenue down 1% at Rs 10,508 crore versus Rs 10,607 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,655 crore).
Ebitda down 3% at Rs 4,205 crore versus Rs 4,335 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,257 crore).
Margin at 40% versus 40.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 40%).
Net loss at Rs 6,432 crore versus loss of Rs 7,675 crore (Bloomberg estimate: net loss of Rs 7,639 crore).
Campus Activewear Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.1% at Rs 339 crore versus Rs 354 crore.
Ebitda down 21.9% at Rs 51.8 crore versus Rs 66.3 crore.
Margin at 15.3% versus 18.7%.
Net profit down 19.4% at Rs 25.4 crore versus Rs 31.5 crore.
Hindustan Copper Q1 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 33.15% at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 371 crore.
Ebitda up 103.22% at Rs 189 crore versus Rs 93 crore.
Margin at 38.25% versus 25.06% up 1319 bps.
Net profit up 140.42% at Rs 113 crore versus Rs 47 crore.
RCF Q1 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.7% at Rs 4,396 crore versus Rs 4,043 crore.
Ebitda down 10.3% at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 129 crore.
Margin at 2.6% versus 3.2%.
Net profit down 84% at Rs 10.8 crore versus Rs 67.7 crore.
IRFC Q1 FY25 (YoY)
Total income up 1.3% at Rs 6,766 crore versus Rs 6,676 crore.
Net profit up 1.7% at Rs 1,577 crore versus Rs 1,551 crore.
Doms Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up17.41% at Rs 445 crore versus Rs 379 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 453 crore).
Ebitda up 40.32% at Rs 87 crore versus Rs 62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 81 crore).
Ebitda margin up 319 bps at 19.55% versus 16.35% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.8%).
Net profit up 50% at Rs 54 crore versus Rs 36 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 48 crore).
Dollar Industries Q1 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2% at Rs 334 crore versus Rs 328 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 356 crore).
Ebitda up 33% at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36 crore).
Ebitda margin at 10.8% versus 8.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 10%).
Net profit up 7% at Rs 16 crore versus Rs 15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18 crore).
Ingersoll-Rand Q1 Results (YoY)
Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 318 crore versus Rs 305 crore.
Ebitda up 15.2% at Rs 82.7 crore versus Rs 71.8 crore.
Margin at 26% versus 23.5%.
Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 62 crore versus Rs 54 crore.
Senco Gold Q1 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.6% at Rs 1,404 crore versus Rs 1,305 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,492 crore).
Ebitda up 60.3% at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 81 crore).
Margin at 7.8% versus 5.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.4%).
Net profit up 82% at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 28 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 32 crore).
AMI Organics Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.9% at Rs 177 crore versus Rs 154 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 200 crore).
Ebitda down 13.3% at Rs 29.5 crore versus Rs 34 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35 crore).
Margin at 16.7% versus 22.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.4%).
Net profit down 34% at Rs 14.7 crore versus Rs 22.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 22 crore).
DCX Systems Q1 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19% at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 170 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 5 crore versus Ebitda of Rs 8 crore.
Net profit down 70% at Rs 3 crore versus Rs 10 crore.
Orchid Pharma Q1 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 33% at Rs 244 crore versus Rs 183 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 226 crore).
Ebitda up 35% at Rs 31 crore versus Rs 23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 32 crore).
Ebitda margin at 12.7% versus 12.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.1%).
Net profit at Rs 29 crore versus Rs 9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 31 crore).
Hudco Q1 (Standalone YoY)
Total income up 19% at Rs 2,188 crore versus Rs 1,843 crore.
Net profit up 25% at Rs 558 crore versus Rs 446 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 556 crore).
Olectra Greentech Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 45% at Rs 313 crore versus Rs 216 crore.
Ebitda up 2% at Rs 43 crore versus Rs 42 crore.
Ebitda margin at 13.7% versus 19.4%.
Net profit up 33% at Rs 24 crore versus Rs 18 crore.
NRB Bearings Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 289 crore versus Rs 272 crore.
Ebitda down 7% at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 45 crore.
Ebitda margin at 14.5% versus 16.5%.
Net profit up 37% at Rs 26 crore versus Rs 19 crore.
MM Forgings Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.2% at Rs 382 crore versus Rs 370 crore.
Ebitda up 11.7% at Rs 73.1 crore versus Rs 65.4 crore.
Margin at 19.1% versus 17.7%.
Net profit up 3.8% at Rs 30.1 crore versus Rs 29 crore.
NMDC Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.35% at Rs 5,414 crore versus Rs 5,395 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,520 crore).
Ebitda up 17.41% at Rs 2,340 crore versus Rs 1,993 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,093 crore).
Ebitda margin up 627 bps at 43.22% versus 36.94% (Bloomberg estimate: 37.9%).
Net profit up 19.3% at Rs 1,971 crore versus Rs 1,652 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,726 crore).
Earnings In Focus
AllCargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan India, Apollo Hospital Enterprise, Ashoka Buildcon, Astra Microwave Products, Dilip Buildcon, Eclerx Estates, Endurance Technologies, EPL, Fiem Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemical, GMR Airports Infrastructure, GNFC, Godrej Industries, HEG, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, IPCA Laboratories, IRCTC, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Kama Holdings, Landmark Cars, Manappuram Finance, Marksans Pharma, Max Financial Services, Samvardhana Motherson International, MTAR Technologies, Muthoot Finance, Nazara Technologies, NBCC, NMDC Steel, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Piramal Enterprises, Rainbow Children Medicare, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, SJVN, TBO Tek, TCI Express, Techno Electric and Engineering, Texmaco Rail and Engineering, VST Tillers Tractors, and Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services.
Stocks To Watch
GR Infraprojects: The company received a letter of intent from REC Power Development for a transmission project in Karnataka.
Marico: The company’s manufacturing operations in Bangladesh have resumed at normal scale.
Crisil: The company’s unit will form a private entity to serve as an industry association for SEBI-registered ESG rating service providers.
JSW Steel: The company is set to acquire up to a 66.7% economic interest in M Resources NSW through the purchase of Class B shares. The acquisition will be made at a cost of $120 million, with an additional investment obligation of $50 million. M Resources NSW holds a 30% stake in the mine operator of coking coal mines located in New South Wales, Australia.
Aditya Birla Sun Life: Parag Joglekar resigned as CFO effective Sept. 13.
Power Grid Corp.: The company received a letter of intent for a 20 GW inter-state transmission line in Rajasthan.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company’s units, Sonata Finance and BSS Microfinance, have approved the merger with each other.
KPI Green Energy: The company opened its QIP and set the floor price at Rs 983 per share.
Jindal Stainless: The company has been accredited by BrahMos Aerospace as a qualified vendor for steel sheets.
Listing
Brainbees Solutions: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 465 apiece. The Rs 4,193.73-crore IPO was subscribed to 12.22 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (19.3 times), retail investors (2.31 times), non-institutional investors (4.68 times), and reserved for employees (6.57 times).
Unicommerce Solutions: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 108 apiece. The Rs 276.57-crore IPO was subscribed to 168.35 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (138.75 times), retail investors (130.99 times), and non-institutional investors (252.46 times).
IPO offering
Saraswati Saree Depot: The public issue was subscribed to 4.37 times on day 1. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (1.19 times), non-institutional investors (12.62 times), and retail investors (5.39 times).
Block Deal
Shanti Educational Initiatives: Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. bought 6.7 lakh shares (0.41%) at Rs 150.05 apiece and LGOF Global Opportunities Ltd. sold 6.7 lakh shares (0.41%) at Rs 150.05 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Saregama India: Hill Fort India Fund LP sold 20.38 lakh shares (1.05%) at Rs 480.1 apiece and Amansa Holdings Pvt. bought 15.15 lakh shares (0.78%) at Rs 480 apiece.
DCW: Albula Investment Fund Ltd. bought 24.64 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 71.35 apiece and LTS Investment Fund sold 24.64 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 71.35 apiece.
Insider Trades
Man Infraconstruction: Promoter Mansi P. Shah bought 50,000 shares on Aug. 9.
Trading Tweaks
Price band change from 20% to 10%: Sakuma Exports, SMS Lifesciences India.
Ex/record dividend: The Great Eastern Shipping Co., EIH Associated Hotels, Heritage Foods, Fine Organic Industries, Dhunseri Ventures, Bandhan Bank, S.J.S. Enterprises, Navneet Education, Lloyds Metals and Energy, IKIO Lighting.
Ex/record bonus: EIH Associated Hotels.
Ex/record Rights: Orient Green Power.
Ex/record Buyback: Navneet Education.
Ex/record AGM: RPSG Ventures, CESC, Heritage Foods, Fine Organics, Dhunseri Ventures, Bandhan Bank, Spencer Retail, S.J.S. Enterprises, Navneet Education, Lloyds Metals and Energy, IKIO Lighting.
Moved in short-term Framework: Garware Hi-Tech Films, Kfin Technologies, Sakuma Exports, Suzlon Energy.
Moved out short-term Framework: Kellton Tech Solutions.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures up by 0.29% to 24,357 at a premium of 10 points.
Nifty August futures open interest down by 0.04%.
Nifty Bank August futures up by 0.29% to 50,721 at a premium of 143 points.
Nifty Bank August futures open interest down by 3%.
Nifty Options Aug. 14 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 25,000 and maximum put open interest at 23,500.
Bank Nifty Options Aug. 14 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 52,000 and maximum put open interest at 49,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Granules, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, Sun TV.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed at a record closing low against the US dollar on Monday.
The rupee closed flat at Rs 83.97 after opening little changed at Rs 83.95 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.96 on Friday.