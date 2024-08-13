Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug. 13

Indices in Asia-Pacific region rose in early trade tracking gains in the Japanese benchmark on weaker yen, while investors await US CPI data, due late Wednesday.

The Nikkei 225 was 782.56 points or 2.23% higher at 35,807.56, and the S&P ASX 200 was 2.90 points or 0.04% higher at 7,816.60 as of 06:27 a.m.

The S&P 500 ended flat, while Nasdaq Composite rose 0.21%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.36% lower.

The October contract of brent crude was trading on Intercontinental Exchange 0.62% lower at $81.79 per barrel as of 06:29 a.m.

The spot Gold was trading 0.04% lower at $2,471.79 as of 06:30 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 26.50 points or 0.11% higher at 24,370 as of 06:31 a.m.

The Indian benchmark indices erased some losses to end Monday on a muted note as Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank led the gains. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 20.50 points or 0.08%, lower at 24,347, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 56.99 points or 0.07%, lower at 79,648.92.

Overseas investors turned net sellers on Monday. The FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 4,680.5 crore, while domestic investors remained net buyers for the seventh consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,477.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed at a record low of 83.97 against the US dollar.