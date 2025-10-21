Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Diwali Muhurat Trading

The benchmark indices gained for the fourth straight day with Nifty closing above the 25,800 mark. Nifty 50 ended 0.52% higher at 25,843.15 and Sensex closed 0.49% higher at 84,363.37 on Monday. The Nifty rose over 0.84% during the day to 25,926.20, while the Sensex was up 0.84% to 84,656.56.

The foreign portfolio investors on Monday stayed net buyers of Indian shares for the third straight session. FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 790.45 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors that have stayed net buyers for over a month bought stake worth Rs 2,485.46 crore.