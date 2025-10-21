Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Diwali Muhurat Trading
Markets On Home Turf
The benchmark indices gained for the fourth straight day with Nifty closing above the 25,800 mark. Nifty 50 ended 0.52% higher at 25,843.15 and Sensex closed 0.49% higher at 84,363.37 on Monday. The Nifty rose over 0.84% during the day to 25,926.20, while the Sensex was up 0.84% to 84,656.56.
The foreign portfolio investors on Monday stayed net buyers of Indian shares for the third straight session. FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 790.45 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors that have stayed net buyers for over a month bought stake worth Rs 2,485.46 crore.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Geojit Financial Q2 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
Total Income is up 12.8% at Rs 173 crore versus Rs 153 crore.
Net Profit down 19.2% at Rs 22.4 crore versus Rs 27.7 crore.
Stocks In News
Precision Wires: The Company approves allotment of 27.7 lakh shares at issue price of Rs.151 per share to non-promoter group.
Saraswati Commercial: The company completes payment of remaining 75% of consideration amounting to Rs 22.7 crore towards convertible warrants. Acquires stake in Precision wires via convertible warrants.
SBI: The Company raises Rs 7,500 crore via non-convertible tier-two bonds.
NSDL: The company gets advised from SEBI to comply with non-monetary terms, remit settlement amount of Rs.15.6 crore within 30 days. SEBI had observed non-compliances during inspection conducted in financial year 2024.
Unimech Aerospace: The company commissions two new manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru.
CRISIL: The company updates on integral IQ and saw traction and wins in buy-side solutions, both global businesses added new logos. Crisil Intelligence sees traction in data analytics, consulting, credit and risk solutions segments
Marathon Nextgen: The company launches project in JV with Adani Realty. Estimates gross development Value of Rs 3,400 crore.
Bulk Deals
Bliss GVS Pharma: Arian Investment sold and Mateus bought 26 lakh shares (2.46%) at Rs 150.6 a piece.
DCB Bank: Infinity Asset Advisors sold 16.5 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 145.18 a piece.
Gujarat Ind Power: Sumit Bilgaiyan bought 7.77 lakh shares (0.50%) at Rs 181.49 a piece.
South Indian Bank: Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought 2.01 crore shares (0.76%) at Rs. 35.24 a piece.
Trading Tweaks
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle.
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures is up 0.67% to 25,930.20 at a premium of 87 points.
Nifty October futures open interest up by 3.80%
Nifty Options Oct. 28 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,000.
Securities in ban period: SAMMAANCAP
Currency/Bond Market
The rupee rose 9 paise to close at 87.93 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.