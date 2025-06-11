Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Pare Most Gains In Second Half, End Slightly Higher; Infosys Leads
HCL Tech and Infosys are the top gainers in Nifty 50.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Market At Close: Nifty, Sensex Pare Most Gains In Second Half, End Slightly Higher
Nifty and Sensex ends marginally higher for the day.
Nifty and Sensex gains for the 6th consecutive day.
HCL Tech and Infosys are the top gainers in Nifty.
Bechmark Indices outperformed broader market indices.
Nifty Midcap 150 falls 0.3%, drag by BSE and Bharat Dynamics.
Nifty Midcap 150 snaps 5 day gaining streak.
Nifty small cap 250 snaps 13 days gaining streak.
Nifty smallcap 250 fall 0.1% for the day, drag by IEX and Engineers India.
Nifty Oil and Gas becomes the top performing sector for the day, led by Oil India and BPCL.
Nifty Oil and Gas and Nifty IT gains more than 1% each for the day.
Nifty IT, Pharma gains for the 6th consecutive day.
Nifty Realty, Media snaps 2 day losing streak.
Nifty Financial Services, FMCG, PSU Bank falls for the 2nd consecutive day.
Nifty Metal, Nifty Bank snaps 5th day gaining streak.
Nifty FMCG snaps 5th day gaining streak.
Rupee Closes Stronger Against US Dollar
Rupee strengthened 7 paise to end at 85.55 against US dollar
It closed at 85.62 a dollar on Tuesday
Source: Bloomberg
Stock Market Live: Star Cement Clarifies On Receiving Subsidy From West Bengal Government
Star Cement has clarified that it is not availing any subsidy or benefit under any scheme of the West Bengal government. The company also stated that it has no receivables or outstanding dues related to projects in West Bengal, and the revocation of incentive schemes by the West Bengal government has no impact on the company.
Stock Market Today: Jio BlackRock Investment Gets SEBI Certificate Of Registration
Securities Exchange Board of India granted certificate of registration to Jio BlackRock Investment to act as Investment Adviser, Jio Financial Services said in the exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Garden Reach Share Price Starts To Erase Losses After Signing Contract For Research Vessels
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. has signed a contract with the government to build two coastal research vessels. This agreement underscores the company's role in advancing maritime research capabilities.