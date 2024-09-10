Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Fall As HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance Drag

Most markets in Asia-Pacific rebounded on Tuesday morning, tracking an overnight rise on US stocks as investors prepare for US CPI print for August. The US CPI is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Market participants in Asia-Pacific await trade data from China, scheduled for release later today.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 124.13 points, or 0.34% lower at 36,091.62 as of 06:25 a.m. The S&P ASX 200 and Kospi were trading 0.68% and 0.10% higher, respectively.

The US markets rose on Monday as the Wall Street tried to recover from the steep loss suffered last week. The stocks rebounded as buyers scooped stocks at bargain after the selloff last week.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.16% higher on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.20% higher.

The November contract of brent crude was trading 0.17% higher at $71.96 per barrel as of 06:29 a.m. The Gold was trading 0.03% lower at $2,505.06.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.38%, or 94.50 points higher at 25,074.50 as of 06:30 a.m.

The benchmark stock indices reversed losses to close higher on Monday, buoyed by financial stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 84.25 points, or 0.34% higher, at 24,936.40 to snap a three-session fall. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 375.61 points, or 0.46% up at 81,559.54, reversing a four-day decline.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after being net sellers for two consecutive sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,176.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 1,757 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.95 against the US dollar.