Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Fall As HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance Drag
The NSE Nifty Media was lead sector during open.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Tata Steel Shares Rise On News UK May Give 500-Million Pound Grant
Tata Steel Ltd. logged marginal gains during wee hours of market Tuesday as BBC reported the steel manufacturer may receive Pound 500 million grant from the UK government. British ministers are preparing to announce an agreement to provide the grant toward its Pound 1.2 billion furnace for transitioning to green-steel making furnace on Wednesday, citing sources, BBC said.
India's Snack Makers' Shares Surge After GST Rate Cuts
Shares of India's snack makers surged over 5% on Tuesday after the Finance Ministry slashed the goods and services tax on namkeen and savoury items products.
JSW Energy Rises As Arm Bags Wind-Solar Power Project From Maharashtra State Electricity
JSW Energy Ltd. rose as much as 2.50% to Rs 749, the highest level since Aug 29. It was trading 2.09% higher at Rs 746.90 as of 09:41 a.m., as compared to 0.12% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The scrip gained 72.72% in 12 months, and 82.52% on year to date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.0 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.43.
Out of 12 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 13.8%
Nifty FMCG Rises To Record High As ITC, Tata Consumer Products Gain
The NSE Nifty FMCG index rose as much as 0.40% to 64,720.90 tracking gains in ITC Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains As Infosys, HDFC Bank Lead: Opening Bell
India's benchmark indices extended gains to second day tracking sharp gains in Infosys Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. Rise in most Asian shares, and US stocks ahead of release of US CPI figure on Wednesday also added to the benchmarks' gains.
As of 09:22 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 46.70 points or 0.19% higher at 24,983.10, and the BSE Sensex was trading 129.71 points or 0.16% higher at 81,689.25.
Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. added to the benchmark index.
ICICI Bank Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. weighed on the index.
On NSE, all 12 sectoral indices opened higher with the NSE Nifty Media emerging as the top performing sector. The NSE Nifty Finance gained the least during open.
Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were trading 0.91% and 1.30% higher respectively.
On BSE, all 20 sectors opened higher with the BSE Telecommunication rising the most. The BSE Metal declined the most.
Market breadth was skewed in favour buyers. Around 2,349 stocks rose, 552 stocks declined, and 91 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher At Pre-Open
At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.25% higher at 24,999.40, and the BSE Sensex was trading 0.25% higher at 81,768.72.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.85%.
It closed at 6.85% on Monday.
Morgan Stanley On Dixon Technologies
Morgan Stanley maintained Equal Weight with a target price Rs 8,696, which implied a downside of 30%.
On-boarded HP India under IT hardware PLI 2.0
Third large customer Co has on-boarded in IT hardware segment, following Lenovo and Acer
The company begun begun manufacturing for Acer, and mass production is expected to commence for Lenovo in 3QF25
New facility in Chennai with capex of Rs250 cr should be ready in 4Q25/1Q26.
TAM of IT Hardware is roughly Rs. 80,000 Crores
Dixon targets IT hardware revenue of Rs. 3,000-3,500 crore in financial year 2025-26.
Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar
Rupee opened flat at 83.95 against the US dollar.
It closed at 83.95 on Monday.
Neogen Chemicals's CFO Resigns
Neogen Chemicals Ltd.'s chief financial officer Ketan Vyas resigned with effect from September 11.
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 101.66
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.11%
Brent crude down 0.03% at $71.82 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.10% at $68.64 per barrel
Bitcoin was down 0.64% at $56,653.90
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.08% or 20.50 points lower at 25,031.00 as of 08:55 a.m.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed little changed against the US dollar on Monday amid expectations of continued intervention from the Reserve Bank of India.
The rupee closed flat at 83.95 against the US dollar after opening at Rs 83.96, according to Bloomberg data. The domestic currency had closed at Rs 83.95 on Friday.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures rose by 0.35% to 24,985, at a premium of 48.6 points.
Nifty September futures open interest fell by 3.92%.
Nifty Bank September futures rose by 1% to 51,267.4, at a premium of 149.6 points.
Nifty Bank September futures open interest fell by 6.18%.
Nifty Options Sept. 12 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 26,000 and maximum put open interest at 24,000.
Bank Nifty Options Sept. 11 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 52,900 and maximum put open interest at 46,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balarampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambel Fertilizers, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank.
Who's Meeting Whom
Varroc Engineering Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 13.
Interarch Building Products Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 16.
Apar Industries Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 13.
Uflex Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 12.
Axis Bank Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 13.
Syngene International Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 12.
Ujjivan Small Finance: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 13.
Godrej Properties Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 18.
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 13.
Bluejet Healthcare Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 12.
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 19.
Sapphire Foods India Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 13.
Indegene Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 12.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 17.
Aegis Logistics: To meet analysts and investors Sept.13.
Symphony Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors Sept. 12.
United Spirits Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors Sept. 19, 23, 24.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 12.
Landmark Cars Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors Sept. 10.
Persistent Systems Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors Sept. 12, 18, 20.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors Sept. 17.
Crompton Greaves & Consumer Electricals Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors Sept. 10, 11, 12.
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors Sept. 12.
Mastek Ltd.: To meet analysts and investors Sept. 10.
Trading Tweaks
Price band change from 10% to 5%: Radhika Jeweltech Ltd., Premier Energies Ltd., Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd.
Ex/record buyback: Jai Corp.
Ex dividend: Manali Petrochemical Ltd., MSTC Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.
Ex/record dividend: Vedanta Ltd.
List of securities shortlisted in the ASM Framework: Kitex Garments Ltd.
Insider Trades
Camlin Fine Sciences: Promoter Infinity Direct Holdings sold 13.38 lakh shares and promoter Infinity Holdings sold 6.63 lakh shares on Sept. 4.
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments Ltd. sold 10 lakh shares on Sept. 6.
NRB Bearings: Promoter Harshbeena Zaveri bought 28,000 shares on Sept. 4. The promoter also bought 24,000 shares on Sept. 6.
General Insurance Corporation of India: Promoter The President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, sold 59.43 crore shares between Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.
Sonata Software: Promoter Rajsekhar Datta Roy sold 48,000 shares between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6.
Sapphire Foods: Promoter Vijay Jain sold 1.47 lakh shares and promoter Sanjay Purohit sold 2.33 lakh shares on Sept. 6.
360 One WAM: Promoter Anirudha Taparia sold 25,000 shares on Sept. 6.
Pledge Shares
ADF Foods: Promoter Parul Bimal Thakkar revoked a pledge for 3.50 lakh shares on Sept. 6.
IPO Offering
Kross: Kross Ltd. opened for bidding on Monday and was subscribed 0.88 times or 88%, led by retail investors. The company is looking to mop up Rs 500 crore. The offering consists of a fresh issue as well as an offer for sale, each worth Rs 250 crore.
Tolins Tyres: Tolins Tyres Ltd. has been subscribed 1.8 times on the first day on Monday, led by demand from retail investors. The company is looking to raise Rs 230 crore via the offering, which consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 30 crore.
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro: Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co.'s IPO was subscribed 124.75 times on the third and final day on Monday. It was subscribed 15.16 times on its second day and 6.36 times on the first day.
Bajaj Housing Finance: Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 2.02 times on the first day on Monday. The three-day offer entails a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 3,000 crore from its owner, Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Bulk/Block Deals
Trent: Dodona Holdings Ltd. sold 10.2 lakh shares at Rs 7,020 per share, while Siddharth Yog bought 10.2 lakh shares at Rs 7,020 per share.
ECOS Mobility: Plutus Wealth bought 4 lakh shares at Rs 460 apiece.
Electrosteel Cast: India Opportunities Growth Ltd. sold 1.05 crore shares at Rs 209 apiece.
Stocks To Watch
Pharma Companies: The GST rate on cancer drugs, namely Trastuzumab, Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab, will be reduced from 12% to 5%. Abbott India, Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories, Cipla, Biocon, and AstraZeneca Pharma India are the stocks likely to be impacted.
Snack-making companies: The GST rate for extruded or expanded savoury snacks will be reduced from 18% to 12%. Prataap Snacks, Bikaji Foods International, and Gopal Snacks will likely be impacted.
Bharat Seats: The GST rate for car seats will increase from 18% to 28%. The company will be impacted by this move.
PNB Housing Finance: The board has approved the issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 2,500 crore on a private placement basis, in tranches over the next six months.
Ahluwalia Contracts: The company has received two contracts worth Rs 1,307 crore from SignatureGlobal for housing projects in Gurugram.
Easy Trip Planners: The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Sept. 13 to consider the proposal for multiple acquisitions.
Piccadily Agro Industries: The company has allotted 28.49 lakh compulsory convertible debentures. The company has also allotted 6.72 lakh convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 744 each.
Paisalo Digital: The company's board will meet on Sept. 12 to consider the issuance of listed commercial papers through a private placement basis and allotment of commercial papers through a private placement basis.
Hindustan Aeronautics: The Ministry of Defence has signed a Rs 26,000 crore contract with HAL for 240 AL-31FP aeroengines for Su-30MKI aircraft.
GMR Airports: The company will acquire a 10% stake in Delhi International Airport from Fraport AG for $126 million. The company's stake in the airport will increase to 74%.
Awfis Space Solutions: The company is selling its Facility Management division, ‘Awfis Care,’ to SMS Integrated Facility Services Pvt. for a total consideration of Rs 27.50 crore.
Action Construction: The company has received an order for 99 forklifts from the Defence Ministry.
BF Utilities: Toll operations of the company's arm, Nandi Highway Developers, ceased with effect from Sept. 7.
Hero MotoCorp: Ather Energy Ltd., an associate company of bike maker, has filed a draft red hearing prospectus with SEBI, BSE, and NSE Ltd. The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 3,100 crore along with an offer for sale of 2.20 crore equity shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of Ather Energy.
IRB Infra Developers: The company's August toll collection was up 20% year-on-year at Rs 503 crore.
Arvind: The company has made a further investment of Rs 48 crore by way of subscribing to equity shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Arvind Technical Products Pvt., on a rights basis.
Dixon Technologies: The company has signed an MoU with HP India Sales for manufacturing notebooks, desktops, and all-in-one PCs.
HG Infrastructure: The company gets a letter of approval for a road project worth Rs 781 crore from the Transport Ministry.
Premier Energies: The company has received an order worth Rs 215 crore for solar water pumping systems from the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department.
Tata Power: TP Solar Ltd., a step-down subsidiary of the company, has commenced production of 2 GW of solar cells at its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.
Religare Enterprises: Mumbai Police registered an FIR against three senior officials, including Executive Chairperson Rashmi Saluja, based on an ED complaint. FIR also mentioned Group CFO Nitin Aggarwal and Group General Counsel Nishant Singhal. The FIR was filed alleging offences under sections 420 and 120B of IPC and the concerned officials have denied the allegations made in the FIR. Financial impact on the company is not quantifiable at this stage.
Aarti Drugs: Buyback worth Rs 60 crore to open on Sept. 11 and close on Sept. 18.
Mastek: SMALLCAP World Fund Inc. has sold a 5.9% stake in Mastek Ltd., thereby reducing its holding in the company to 1.8%.
IREDA: The company signs an MoU with SJVN Ltd. and GMR for a 900 MW hydropower project in Nepal.
Sona BLW: The company raised Rs 2,400 crore via QIP and allotted 3.5 crore shares to QIBs at an issue price of Rs 690 per share.
Brigade Enterprises: Unknown persons have circulated letters to the general public by copying or imitating the letterhead of the company. These letters relate to buying opportunities of the company’s equity shares at a discount through a third party.
AU Small Finance Bank: India Ratings and Research Private has reaffirmed the rating of IND AA/Stable for the long-term debt instruments (tier-II bonds) of the bank. The bank has entered into a corporate agency agreement with Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. to provide life insurance solutions to the bank's customers. This tie-up will enable the bank's customers to access a wide range of life insurance products from Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company has agreed with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. for the reward platform 'Zaggle Propel'.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a new property in Nashik through its subsidiary Carnation Hotels Pvt. The property will open in financial year 2026.
Kalpataru Projects: The allotment of equity shares of Kalpataru Power Do Brasil Participacoes S.A., Brazil, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, pursuant to the conversion of the outstanding loan granted to KPBPSA.
GIFT Nifty Trading Above 25,000
Most markets in Asia-Pacific rebounded on Tuesday morning, tracking an overnight rise on US stocks as investors prepare for US CPI print for August. The US CPI is expected to be released on Wednesday.
Market participants in Asia-Pacific await trade data from China, scheduled for release later today.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 124.13 points, or 0.34% lower at 36,091.62 as of 06:25 a.m. The S&P ASX 200 and Kospi were trading 0.68% and 0.10% higher, respectively.
The US markets rose on Monday as the Wall Street tried to recover from the steep loss suffered last week. The stocks rebounded as buyers scooped stocks at bargain after the selloff last week.
Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.16% higher on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.20% higher.
The November contract of brent crude was trading 0.17% higher at $71.96 per barrel as of 06:29 a.m. The Gold was trading 0.03% lower at $2,505.06.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.38%, or 94.50 points higher at 25,074.50 as of 06:30 a.m.
The benchmark stock indices reversed losses to close higher on Monday, buoyed by financial stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 84.25 points, or 0.34% higher, at 24,936.40 to snap a three-session fall. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 375.61 points, or 0.46% up at 81,559.54, reversing a four-day decline.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after being net sellers for two consecutive sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,176.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 1,757 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency closed flat at 83.95 against the US dollar.
