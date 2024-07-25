Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Extend Losses To Fifth Day As Axis Bank, RIL Drag

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region extended their downward move Thursday as technology stocks tumbled on Wall Street after traders started to pull back from artificial intelligence-driven frenzy.

The Nikkei 225 was 1,019.44 points or 2.60% lower at 38,135.41, and the Kospi fell 51 points or 1.85% lower at 2,707.71 as of 06:54 a.m. The S&P ASX 200 was down 74.00 points or 0.93% down at 7,889.70.

US stocks plummeted following a disappointing start to the mega-cap earnings season. After driving the rally for most of 2024, big tech pulled the markets down on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 seeing its sharpest decline since December. The Nasdaq 100 ended 3.7% as Apple Inc. dragged.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 2.31% and 3.64% down respectively, as of Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.24%.

Brent crude was trading 0.40% lower at $81.38 a barrel. Gold fell 0.36% to $2,388.96 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was 0.04% or 8.50 points down at 24,244.50 as of 06:59 a.m.

India's benchmark equity indices fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, logging their worst streak since five consecutive sessions of decline till May 30. Today's fall was due to losses in the shares of financial services stocks.

The Nifty closed at 24,413.50, down 0.27% or by 65.55 points, while the Sensex ended at 80,148.88, down 0.35% or by 280.16 points. Intraday, the Nifty fell 0.70% and the Sensex declined 0.84%.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,130.9 crore post-budget day, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,137.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened by 2 paise to close at a record low of 83.71 against the US dollar.