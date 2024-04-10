Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Higher At Pre-Open; Paytm, Lupin, DMart, Shyam Metalics In Focus

Recent recovery in global PMIs driving optimism for potential acceleration in demand growth for commodities

Remains constructive on sector with preference for copper and aluminum

Preferred BUY on Coal India TP Rs 520, Hindalco TP Rs 700 raised from Rs 610, and Tata Steel TP Rs 200; earlier Rs 165

Hold JSW Steel (TP Rs 900; earlier Rs 800)

Steel spreads still below long-term avg; room for further expansion

Indian metal & mining firms shine in a commodity market lacking volume growth

Start of new capacities to drive strong 11%/15% India volume CAGR for Tata Steel/JSW Steel over FY24-26e