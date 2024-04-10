Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Higher At Pre-Open; Paytm, Lupin, DMart, Shyam Metalics In Focus
Stay updated with the latest stock market trends.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened by 9 paise to opened at 83.22 against the U.S dollar.
It closed at 83.31 on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Declines
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps lower at 7.13%.
It closed at 7.15% on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Jefferies on India Metals & Mining
Recent recovery in global PMIs driving optimism for potential acceleration in demand growth for commodities
Remains constructive on sector with preference for copper and aluminum
Preferred BUY on Coal India TP Rs 520, Hindalco TP Rs 700 raised from Rs 610, and Tata Steel TP Rs 200; earlier Rs 165
Hold JSW Steel (TP Rs 900; earlier Rs 800)
Steel spreads still below long-term avg; room for further expansion
Indian metal & mining firms shine in a commodity market lacking volume growth
Start of new capacities to drive strong 11%/15% India volume CAGR for Tata Steel/JSW Steel over FY24-26e
Strong preference for Coal India given attractive valuations and limited global exposure
Citi on India Autos & Auto Parts
Margins and profits will be determined by operating leverage
Commodity costs are expected to remain steady
QoQ trends divergent; positive for PV,CV; negative for 2W,Tractors
Watching out for FY25 Plans, New Launches in PV & EV along with Rural/Urban Trend
Awaiting EV Plans with commentary on PLI and FAME 2 ending
Maruti top OEM pick TP Rs 14,200 10% upside
Endurance Technologies among parts makers TP Rs 2,300, upside 21%
Motilal Initiates Coverage On Kolte Patil To 'Buy'
Target price Rs 700
Has delivered 26 million Sq ft of space in last 3 decades, now has 43 million Sq ft under development
Balance sheet strengthened to net cash in Dec 23
Strong pipeline and balance sheet strength to push growth
Delivers 36% pre-sales CAGR over FY21-23 following a stagnant decade
Priority launches to sustain the near-term growth momentum
Robust cash flows and healthy balance sheet to entail intensified BD spends
Profitability to improve with a lag; expect KPDL to report 21% EBITDA CAGR over FY23-26
Risks: inability to add new projects, slowing demand