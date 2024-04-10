NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Higher At Pre-Open; Paytm, Lupin, DMart, Shyam Metalics In Focus
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Higher At Pre-Open; Paytm, Lupin, DMart, Shyam Metalics In Focus

10 Apr 2024, 09:07 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) 

Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar

  • The local currency strengthened by 9 paise to opened at 83.22 against the U.S dollar.

  • It closed at 83.31 on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg

Yield On The 10-Year Bond Declines

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps lower at 7.13%.

  • It closed at 7.15% on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg


Jefferies on India Metals & Mining

  • Recent recovery in global PMIs driving optimism for potential acceleration in demand growth for commodities

  • Remains constructive on sector with preference for copper and aluminum

  • Preferred BUY on Coal India TP Rs 520, Hindalco TP Rs 700 raised from Rs 610, and Tata Steel TP Rs 200; earlier Rs 165

  • Hold JSW Steel (TP Rs 900; earlier Rs 800)

  • Steel spreads still below long-term avg; room for further expansion

  • Indian metal & mining firms shine in a commodity market lacking volume growth

  • Start of new capacities to drive strong 11%/15% India volume CAGR for Tata Steel/JSW Steel over FY24-26e

  • Strong preference for Coal India given attractive valuations and limited global exposure

Citi on India Autos & Auto Parts

  • Margins and profits will be determined by operating leverage

  • Commodity costs are expected to remain steady

  • QoQ trends divergent; positive for PV,CV; negative for 2W,Tractors

  • Watching out for FY25 Plans, New Launches in PV & EV along with Rural/Urban Trend

  • Awaiting EV Plans with commentary on PLI and FAME 2 ending

  • Maruti top OEM pick TP Rs 14,200 10% upside

  • Endurance Technologies among parts makers TP Rs 2,300, upside 21%


Motilal Initiates Coverage On Kolte Patil To 'Buy'

  • Target price Rs 700

  • Has delivered 26 million Sq ft of space in last 3 decades, now has 43 million Sq ft under development

  • Balance sheet strengthened to net cash in Dec 23

  • Strong pipeline and balance sheet strength to push growth

  • Delivers 36% pre-sales CAGR over FY21-23 following a stagnant decade

  • Priority launches to sustain the near-term growth momentum

  • Robust cash flows and healthy balance sheet to entail intensified BD spends

  • Profitability to improve with a lag; expect KPDL to report 21% EBITDA CAGR over FY23-26

  • Risks: inability to add new projects, slowing demand

