Nifty, Sensex Pare Gains As Infosys, Trent Share Prices Fall: Midday Market Update

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex pared most gains from the morning, tracking declines in Infosys Ltd. and Trent Ltd.'s share prices. As of 11:47 a.m., the Nifty 50 was 0.17%, or 42.50 points higher at 25,024.45, and the Sensex was up 214.98 points, or 0.26% at 81,682.08.

So far today, Nifty rose as much as 0.61% to 25,134.05, and Sensex rose 0.66% to 82,002.84. Rise in most Asian shares in the early trade also provided support to the benchmark indices.

Nifty has been trading in the range of 24,800-25,200 over the past few days and an either side breakout would decide the next leg of move from current levels, said Vikas Jain, head of research, Reliance Securities Ltd.

The relative strength index has witnessed up-move from the lower range and the brokerage expects volatility to increase with respect to the weekly expiry. Highest call open interest has moved higher to 25,300 strikes, while in the downside, the highest put OI is at 24,500 for the weekly expiry, Jain said.