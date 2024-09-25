Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Fall At Pre-Open; Delta Corp, HDFC Life Insurance, MCX In Focus

The offshore Chinese yuan rose past 7.00 mark against the US dollar for the first time since May 2023 as hopes started rise for the economic recovery post stimulus package announcement. The Chinese yuan rose 0.23% higher at 6.9951 against the US dollar so far, according to data on Bloomberg.

The dollar index lost ground in Asian trade on Wednesday as weak US consumer confidence data raised concerns about the economy. The data from the Conference Board showed the biggest drop in consumer sentiment in year, Bloomberg reported.

The dollar index was trading 0.18% lower at 100.29 as of 08:06 a.m., compared to Wednesday's close of 100.47. T

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury note declined after the lower US consumer confidence data showed signs of weakness in the world's largest economy. It closed 0.56% lower at 3.73%, according to data on Bloomberg terminal.

However, on Wednesday, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note gained some ground. It was trading 0.18% higher at 3.74%.

Crude oil prices declined on Wednesday after posting biggest gain in a week on rising tension in the middle east. The November contract of crude oil on Intercontinental Exchange was trading 0.31% lower at $74.94 a barrel as of 08:22 a.m.

On Tuesday, the price rose as much as 2.67% to $75.87 a barrel.