Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Fall At Pre-Open; Delta Corp, HDFC Life Insurance, MCX In Focus
At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.16% lower at 25,899.45, and the BSE Sensex was trading 0.09% lower at 84,836.45. Catch all the live updates on India's stock market here on Sept 25.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Hyundai Motor Gets SEBI's Permission To Enter Market
The Securities Exchange Board of India permitted Hyundai Motor India for its initial public offer, NDTV Profit reported citing sources.
Snowman Logistics Appoints New CEO
Sunil Prabhakaran Nair resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director. The company appointed Padamdeep Singh Handa as Whole Time Director & CEO, it said in an exchange filing
HSBC Constructive On HDFC Bank
Retains Buy, Hikes target price from Rs 1,870 to 2,010, which implied a14%
Media articles of sell down of 3% of loan book to bring down Loan to Deposit Ratio
Bank seems to be acting on stated intentions
Articles state that low yielding auto and mortgage loans will likely be sold
Further sell-downs to accelerate a return to normal LDR levels
Build in a sharp slowdown in headline loan growth over FY25-26e, LDR of 93%
Expect a 0.5-3% cut in FY25-27 EPS estimates, no changes in Book Value
Increase value ascribed to HDB Financial and upgrade core multiple to 2.5x Price to Book
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.75%. It closed at 6.76% on Tuesday, according to date on Bloomberg.
Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar
Rupee strengthened by 9 paise to open 83.58 against the US dollar. It closed at 83.67 on Tuesday, according to date on Bloomberg.
Jefferies On Piramal Pharma
Investor Day Key Takeaways:
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 260; upside 20%
Aim for 2x revenue and 3x growth in Ebitda by FY30
Revenue growth achievable led by CDMO contracts
Expects operating leverage and improvement in ROCE
Co expects 1x net debt to Ebitda by FY30 from 3.4x in FY24
Expects EBITDA to increase by 4-10% on stronger margins
Goldman Sachs on India Equity
India is likely to be among the fastest growing economies in medium-term
India’s earnings have stabilised after a decade long downcycle
Mid-teen profit growth momentum may sustain towards 2030
Estimate MSCI India’s profits to grow at 14% CAGr in next 6 years
Profit pool likely to shift towards Investment Cyclicals
Investment Cyclicals includes Autos, Real Estate, Chemicals, Industrials
It could see the largest rise in profit share, to become second largest profit pool with 25% profit share
Consumer Cyclicals could see the highest absolute growth
An investment upcycle could benefit asset heavy segments like retail, restaurants, hotels
There may be rotation in growth leadership towards Power and New Energy
Financials and Healthcare which led growth recently may lag
Here are 20 Goldman Sachs Buy-rated stocks -
RIL, L&T, NTPC, M&M, UltraTech, Power Grid, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Eicher Motors, Havells, Polycab, Ashok Leyland, Phoenix Mills, Uno Minda, Hitachi Energy, Astral, Embassy REIT, Kajaria, Blue Dart, Amber
Princeton Digital To Set Up Data Center At Mindspace REIT's Airoli Business Park
Princeton Digital Group will set up data center campus at Mindspace REIT’s Business Park at Airoli West, the company said in an exchange filing.
Stocks To Watch: MCX, HDFC Life Insurance, Delta Corp In Focus
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India revised transaction fees on futures and options contracts effective Oct. 1. Futures contracts to see a transaction fee of Rs 2.10 per lakh of turnover value and for options contracts Rs 41.80 per lakh of premium turnover value. HDFC Life Insurance Co. approved the raising of Rs 2,000 crore through NCDs. Delta Corp approved the demerger and listing of hospitality and real estate businesses into Delta Penland. Shareholders will receive one share of Delta Penland for every share held in Delta Corp.
A fire incident occurred in the control room at the Trombay plant of Tata Power Ltd. No injuries or loss of life have been reported. The company is in the process of assessing the actual damage caused by the fire. Hindustan Foods The company initiated a merger of soups, spices, and seasoning manufacturing facilities in Nashik. Gillette India: P&G Bangladesh terminated the distribution agreement effective Dec. 31. The company will have the impact of the proportionate drop in net sales. Net sales under the agreement accounted for 2% of total net sales.
Global Cues: Yuan Rises Over One-Year High; Dollar Index Falls
The offshore Chinese yuan rose past 7.00 mark against the US dollar for the first time since May 2023 as hopes started rise for the economic recovery post stimulus package announcement. The Chinese yuan rose 0.23% higher at 6.9951 against the US dollar so far, according to data on Bloomberg.
The dollar index lost ground in Asian trade on Wednesday as weak US consumer confidence data raised concerns about the economy. The data from the Conference Board showed the biggest drop in consumer sentiment in year, Bloomberg reported.
The dollar index was trading 0.18% lower at 100.29 as of 08:06 a.m., compared to Wednesday's close of 100.47. T
The benchmark US 10-year Treasury note declined after the lower US consumer confidence data showed signs of weakness in the world's largest economy. It closed 0.56% lower at 3.73%, according to data on Bloomberg terminal.
However, on Wednesday, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note gained some ground. It was trading 0.18% higher at 3.74%.
Crude oil prices declined on Wednesday after posting biggest gain in a week on rising tension in the middle east. The November contract of crude oil on Intercontinental Exchange was trading 0.31% lower at $74.94 a barrel as of 08:22 a.m.
On Tuesday, the price rose as much as 2.67% to $75.87 a barrel.
Asia Markets: CSI 300 Jumps The Most In One Year; Hang Seng Records Best Day In Seven Months
The benchmark indices in Asia-Pacific were trading higher on Wednesday as China's stimulus continued to fuel positive sentiment among investors with the CSI 300 recording the best intraday gain since Aug 28, 2023.
The Hang Seng index jumped over 3% to log the best intraday gain since March 12. The index was trading 405.97 points or 2.14% higher at 19,417.95 as of 07:55 a.m, according to data available on Bloomberg.
People's Bank of China announced rate cuts to increase lending power of the banks to infuse cash in the struggling economy on Tuesday. World's second largest economy has been grappling with challenges for a while now. Most of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region share deep trade ties with China.
Asia-Pacific shares also took support from overnight gains on Wall Street. The S&P 500 posted its 41st record of this year before ending 0.25% higher at 5,732.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also hit fresh high and settled
GIFT Nifty Below 26,000; Delta Corp, HDFC Life Insurance, Hindustan Foods & MCX Shares Expected To React
The GIFT Nifty was trading below 26,000 in early trade on Wednesday. Investors may monitor share prices of Delta Corp, HDFC Life Insurance Co., Hindustan Foods Ltd., and Multi Commodity Exchange of India as they are expected to react in today's session.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 6 points or 0.02% higher at 25,935.50 as of 06:36 a.m.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the ongoing momentum to continue in the market with sectorial rotation, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head, Research, Wealth Management.
"On the upside, 26,000 will act as an immediate hurdle for Nifty 50. If the index sustains above 26,000 it could test the levels of 26,200. On the downside, 25,600 will serve as a strong support for the index," said Hrishikesh Yedve, Assistant Vice President, Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 touched 26,000 level for the first time. The index took 37 session to complete its last 1,000-point journey.
After touching the milestone, the index ended on a muted note. However, it managed to post the highest closing level. The Nifty 50 settled 1.35 points or 0.01% higher at 25,940.40.
The BSE Sensex crossed 85,000 and rose to a fresh high of 85,163.23. The index ended down by 0.02%, or 14.57 points at 84,914.04.