Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Hit Record Highs At Open; Airtel, L&T Rise

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex touched fresh high levels at open on Monday as Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. lead.

As of 09:18 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 83.60 points or 0.32% higher at 25,874.55, and the Sensex was trading 204.47 points or 0.24% higher at 84,748.78.

"The strategy should be to buy on dips between 25700 and 25600 and keep a final stop at 25,450," said Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research, Kotak Securities. "The market could move towards 26,000-26,200/85,000-85,500 on the higher side. On the other hand, below 25,450/82,500 the sentiment might change. Below the same, traders might prefer to exit trading long positions," he added.