Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Hit Fresh Highs As US Fed Guides For More Cuts

The NSE Nifty 50 and Sensex rose to fresh highs at open on positive sentiments as the US Federal Reserve indicated more rate cuts after reducing the benchmark federal fund rate by 50 basis points on late Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. contributed the most to the Nifty at open.

As of 09:20 a.m., the Nifty 50 was 80.45 points or 0.71% higher at 25,558.00, and the Sensex was 688.55 points or 0.83% higher at 83,636.77.

The US Federal Open Market Committee cut federal fund target range by 50 basis points to 4.75–5.00%. The members the committee voted in 11–1 majority. The median projection showed possibility of further 50-basis-point rate cut by the end of 2024.

Based on the technical pattern of the market, Kotak Securities sees buying support between 25,300 and 25,200 levels, said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research. On the higher side, 25,450-25,500 and 25,550 levels will be crucial hurdles, however, a close above 25,550 would bring positive surprises in the market. Until the market crosses 25,550 it is advisable to reduce long positions between 25,450 and 25,550 levels.