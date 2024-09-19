Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Hit Fresh Highs As US Fed Guides For More Cuts
The NSE Nifty IT rose nearly 2% as it recovered most losses from Wednesday as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. lead.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
IIFL Finance Faces Downgrade Risk On Gold Loan Ban
IIFL Finance Ltd. is facing downgrade risk on gold loan ban. The local agency plans to cut IIFL Credit Rating From 'AA' To 'AA-'. IIFL Finance may cut more than 9,000 employees if ban persists.
FirstCry Parent Hits One-Month High As Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage
Shares of Brainbees Solutions Ltd., the owner of FirstCry.com, jumped to a one-month high, after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an 'overweight' rating and a target price implying a 28% upside.
NTPC Shares Hit All Time High As Arm Submits Rs 10,000 Crore Draft IPO Papers
NTPC Ltd. hit an all time high after NTPC Green Energy Ltd., an arm of the state-run company, filed the draft red herring prospectus for an initial public offering to raise Rs 10,000 crore on Wednesday.
Exide Faces Challenges Amid Sluggish Auto Volumes, Says Citi Research
Exide Industries Ltd. is grappling with a slowdown in automotive original equipment manufacturer volumes, which has raised concerns about revenue growth for the near term, hold Citi analysts.
Nifty IT Rebounds As TCS Infosys Rise Post Fed's Dovish Stance
The NSE Nifty IT rose as much as 1.81% higher at 42,850.45, as Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. lead. The index was the top loser among other sectoral indices on Wednesday with over 3% decline.
Nifty, Sensex Hit Fresh Highs As US Fed Guides For More Cuts: Opening Bell
The NSE Nifty 50 and Sensex rose to fresh highs at open on positive sentiments as the US Federal Reserve indicated more rate cuts after reducing the benchmark federal fund rate by 50 basis points on late Wednesday.
HDFC Bank Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. contributed the most to the Nifty at open.
As of 09:20 a.m., the Nifty 50 was 80.45 points or 0.71% higher at 25,558.00, and the Sensex was 688.55 points or 0.83% higher at 83,636.77.
The US Federal Open Market Committee cut federal fund target range by 50 basis points to 4.75–5.00%. The members the committee voted in 11–1 majority. The median projection showed possibility of further 50-basis-point rate cut by the end of 2024.
Based on the technical pattern of the market, Kotak Securities sees buying support between 25,300 and 25,200 levels, said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research. On the higher side, 25,450-25,500 and 25,550 levels will be crucial hurdles, however, a close above 25,550 would bring positive surprises in the market. Until the market crosses 25,550 it is advisable to reduce long positions between 25,450 and 25,550 levels.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. added to the benchmark index.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. weighed on the index.
Broader markets were trading with less gains compared to the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were trading 0.67% and 0.45% higher respectively.
On BSE, 19 sectors advanced out of 20, and one declined. The BSE IT rose the most, while the BSE Oil & Gas was the only sector to decline.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,089 stocks rose, 849 stocks declined, and 132 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher At Pre-Open
At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was 0.43% or 109.50 points higher at 25,487.05, and the BSE Sensex was 0.50% or 410.94 points higher at 83,359.17.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.79%.
It closed at 6.78% on Wednesday.
Rupee Strengthens After Fed Cuts Key Rate
Rupee strengthened by 7 paise to open at 83.69 against the US dollar.
It closed at 83.76 on Wednesday.
IPO Offering: Western Carriers, Arkade Developers & Northern Arch Capital Conclude Final Day
Western Carriers (India)'s public issue was subscribed to 13.89 times on final day. The bids were led by retail investors (18.61 times), non-institutional investors (20.93 times) and qualified institutional investors (0.14 times).
Arkade Developers Ltd.'s public issue was subscribed to 29.44 times on the final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (58. 83 times), retail investors (33.28 times), reserved for employees (31.47 times), and qualified institutional investors (0.61 times).
Northern Arc Capital Ltd.'s public issue was subscribed to 20.18 times on the final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (50.8 times), retail investors (18.97 times), reserved for employees (4.32 times), and qualified institutional investors (0.31 times).
Stocks To Watch: Nazara Tech, Macrotech Developers & IREDA In Focus
Nazara Technologies raised up to Rs 900 crore via preferential issue of shares at an issue price set at Rs 954.27 per share and to acquire 19.35% stake in subsidiary Absolute Sport (Sportskeeda) for Rs 145 crore. With this, the company now holds a 91% ownership stake in Absolute Sports (Sportskeeda). Power Grid Corp was declared a successful bidder for the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh transmission project.
B.L. Kashyap And Sons Ltd. a new order worth Rs 221 crore from SSS Realty & Co. for construction work in Bangalore. The total order book as of date stands at Rs 3,546 crores. Macrotech Developers Ltd. The company to acquire Ivanhoe's stake in digital infrastructure platform entities in Maharashtra for Rs 240 crore. For more click here.
Global Cues: Dollar Index Hits Fresh One-Year Low
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's might against major six currencies across the world, hit a fresh one-year low of 100.22 on late Wednesday following the first rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in over four years.
The dollar index was trading 0.58% higher at 101.18 as of 08:15 a.m., compared to Wednesday's close of 100.60.
The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.72% as of 08:44 a.m. It settled at 3.65% on Wednesday.
Crude oil prices rose as following the rate cut in the US on hopes of demand recovery and as geopolitical tension rose in the Middle-East. The crude oil price declined 0.20% to $73.50 a barrel as of 08:49 a.m.
Most Asian Equities Rise Following Dovish Stance From US Fed
Most share indices in the Asia-Pacific region rose on Thursday as the risk appetite among traders fuelled after the US Federal Reserved delivered a half-a-percentage point rate cut and projected for more.
The Nikkei 225 rose nearly 3% after the Japanese yen declined against the US dollar as the Bank of Japan commenced its two-day policy meeting. The index was trading 997.52 points or 2.74% higher at 37,377.69 as of 08:03 a.m.
The S&P ASX 200 was trading 23.60 points or 0.29% higher at 8,165.70 as of 08:04 a.m. The KOSPI index was 15.05 points or 0.58% down at 2,560.36 as of 08:04 a.m.
The US Federal Open Market Committee brought down the federal fund target range to 4.75–5.00% from two-decade high of 5.00–5.25%. The median projection showed that the rate-setting panel may go for another 50 bps-point rate cut by the end of 2024.
GIFT Nifty Trades Near 25,400; Nazara Tech, Macrotech Developers, Aditya Birla Capital Share Prices In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading above 25,400 in early trade on Thursday. Market participants may focus on share prices of Nazara Technologies Ltd., Macrotech Developers Ltd., and Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. Nazara Technologies Ltd. raised funds by issuing preferential shares, while Macrotech Developers will acquire additional stakes in a Maharashtra-based digital infrastructure firm.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.22%, or 57 points higher at 25,412.00 as of 06:31 a.m.
The overnight development in the US Federal Reserve policy meet outcome is expected to have a substantial impact on global markets and is likely to set the intermediate trend for the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, said Osho Krishan, a senior analyst, technical and derivatives, Angel One Ltd.
"On the level-specific front, 25,300-25,200 is anticipated to cushion any upcoming blips, while the sacrosanct support is placed at the pivotal zone of 25,000. On the higher end, 25,450-25,500 is expected to provide some resilience in the short run, followed by 25,600," Krishnan said.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex reversed a two-day winning streak on Wednesday, after hitting fresh high during the session. Both the benchmarks ended 0.16% lower each, while the volatility increased before the US Federal Open Market Committee cut rates by 50 basis points to 4.75–5.00% on late Wednesday.
The US rate-setting panel cut its benchmark rates for the first time since March 2020. It's also the first rate cut since it started its aggressive rate-hike campaign in March 2022 when US inflation rose to a 14-year high.