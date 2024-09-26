Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Hit New High Shortly After Open; Infosys Lead

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex took a breather on Thursday after scaling fresh highs in the last hour of the preceding session. Gains in shares of Infosys Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. supported the benchmark indices.

Shortly after open, both the Nifty 50 and Sensex rose fresh high. The Nifty 50 rose 0.12% to 26,035.60, and the Sensex rose 0.10% to 85,167.56.

As of 09:19 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 0.09% higher at 26,028.75, and the Sensex was trading 0.09% higher at 85,239.73.

"For trend-following traders, 25,800/84,600 is a crucial support level. Above that, the market may rise towards 26,100-26,150/85,500-85,700. If the market falls below 25,800/84,600, it can retest 25,650-25,500/84,300-84,000 levels. The strategy should be to reduce long positions to around 26100 and consider buying only at major supports placed at 25,800 and 25,500," said Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research, Kotak Securities.