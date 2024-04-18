U.S. Dollar Index at 105.93U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.59%\tBrent crude up 0.15% at $87.42 per barrel Nymex crude up 0.08% at $82.76 per barrel Bitcoin was up 1.05% at $61,496.30.The FDA inspection at the Piramal Pharma Ltd.'s Riverview manufacturing facility in the US closes with no observations.Source: Exchange filing.SEPC Ltd. has fixed size of rights issue at up to Rs 200 crore.Source: Exchange filing.Jubilant Pharmova's US subsidiary, Jubilant Cadista, is to stop manufacturing operations of its solid dosage formulation facility due to pricing pressure.Jubilant Cadista is to continue sales and marketing operations for US market.Source: Exchange filing.Max Financial Services Ltd. has approved allotment of 14.25 crore Max Life shares to Axis Bank for Rs 1,612 crore.Source: Exchange filing.The Indian currency weakened by 9 paise to close at 83.54 against the U.S. Dollar..Nifty April futures down by 0.65% to 22,200.75 at a premium of 52.85 points.Nifty April futures open interest down by 5.06%.Nifty Bank April futures down by 0.29% to 47,660.95 at a premium of 176.15 points.Nifty Bank April futures open interest down by 1.09%.Nifty Options April 18 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 22,500 and maximum put open interest at 22,000.Bank Nifty Options April 16 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 47,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,400.Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Idea, Metropolis, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises..Power Grid Corp Bags Three Transmission Projects In Rajasthan, Gujarat.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Ashiana Housing, Exide Industries.Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Genesys International Corp., GOCL Corp.Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Puravankara.Ex/record AGM: Vesuvius India..Paytm Refutes Media Reports On PPSL's Licence Application Deferral.Navin Fluorine International: To meet analysts and investors on April 18..Coffee Day Enterprises: Tikri Investments bought 40 lakh shares (1.89%) at Rs 70.94 apiece..One 97 Communications: Paytm has refuted reports on the deferral of the licence application of Paytm Payment Services. The company has not received any communication suggesting a deferral or penalties with regard to Paytm Payment Services licence application.Vodafone Idea: The company successfully closed the anchor book allocation of 490 crore equity shares at Rs 11 per share for its upcoming public offer. Anchor investors have bought 491 crore shares at Rs 11 each. GQG has invested Rs 1,348 crore, Fidelity Rs 774 crore, and Redwheel Funds has put in Rs 281 crore.Infosys: The company announced a successful collaboration with Proximus, Belgium’s leading digital services and communications solutions provider to standardise its existing processes on the ServiceNow platform and transform its customer service management operations.Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company announced its decision to withdraw the merger implementation application filed before the National Company Law Tribunal. This will enable the company to continue to aggressively pursue all its claims against Sony in the ongoing arbitration proceedings at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre and in other forums. NSE has excluded the company from the derivatives segment.Ambuja Cements: The Adani family infused an additional Rs 8,339 crore, taking total infusion to Rs 20,000 crore under the warrants program; increasing stake to 70.3% from 63.2%.Power Grid: The company has approved raising funds up to Rs 12,000 crore via bonds in FY25. It was also declared a successful bidder for the inter-state transmission system.IIFL Finance: The company approved a right issue of an amount not exceeding Rs 1,500 crore at an offer price of Rs 300 per share. Rights issue to open on April 30, close on May 14.Adani Enterprises: The company’s step-down unit incorporated a Joint Venture King Power Ospree in Singapore.Sunteck Realty: The company reported a 20% annual growth in its sale bookings to Rs 1,915 crore in the FY24 on strong housing demand. The collections stood at Rs 296 crore, down 10% YoY/32% QoQ in Q4 FY24. The company has seven large projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a gross development value of approximately Rs 30,000 crore.PC Jeweller: The company is to raise Rs 1,500 crore through rights issue, while Rs 500 crore will be raised through fully convertible warrants.Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: The has restarted operations of the Hiriyur mini blast furnace.Brigade Enterprises: The company achieved the highest ever pre-sales of Rs 6,013 crore in FY24 and Rs 2,243 crore in Q4 and collections stood at Rs 5,915 crore up 9% YoY.Biocon: The drugmaker signed an exclusive licencing and supply agreement for generic Ozempic (Semaglutide) commercialization in Brazil with Biomm S.A.Happiest Minds Technologies: The company announced the new GenAI chatbot - 'hAPPI' developed for a unit for Happiest Health. The chatbot represents a significant advancement in providing personalised and informative interactions for users in the healthcare domain.Shilpa Medicare: The company’s Telangana unit was inspected by AGES, Austria from Jan 22 to Jan 26 and received GMP Certification from Ages, Austria.Andhra Paper: The company's manufacturing operations are temporarily shut at the Kadiyam unit due non-availability of pulp from the manufacturing unit at Rajahmundry where a strike has been ongoing since April 2.Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company’s arm received a demand notice worth Rs 307 crore from the Income Tax department for AY23.TARC: The company achieved its highest-ever FY24 presales of Rs 1,612 crore, up 200% YoY, and Q4 pre-sales stood at Rs 1,281 crore, 600% up. The company achieved its highest annual collection to date at Rs 415 crore.Wardwizard Innovations And Mobility: The company dispatched over 3,800 units, up 1.5% YoY/ 88% MoM in the month of March.Shoppers Stop: The company partnered with Love Child by Masaba to launch an exclusive shop-in-shop at R City Mall, Ghatkopar.Kamat Hotels: The company to launch IRA by Orchid hotels in Ayodhya to expand presence in Uttar Pradesh..Zee Withdraws NCLT Plea In Sony Merger Case.Tata Communications (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 1.0% at Rs 5,692 crore vs Rs 5,633 crore.Ebitda down 6.9% at Rs 1,056 crore vs Rs 1,134 crore.Margin at 18.6% vs 20.1%.Net profit up 613.7% at Rs 321.5 crore vs Rs 45.1 crore.Note: PAT jump on account of lower exceptional costs compared to Q3 (52.1 crore vs 185.5 crore in Q3) and lower tax expense.ICICI Lombard (YoY)Total income up 3% at Rs 5,162 crore vs Rs 5,003 crore.Net Profit up 19% at Rs 519 crore vs Rs 437 crore.Angel One (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 64% at Rs 1,357 crore vs Rs 826 crore.Net Profit up 27% at Rs 340 crore vs Rs 267 crore.Just Dial (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 16.2% at Rs 318.9 crore vs Rs 274.4 crore.Ebitda up 58.9% at Rs 119.4 crore vs Rs 75.1 crore.Margin at 37.4% vs 27.3%.Net profit up 38.4% at Rs 115.7 crore vs Rs 83.6 crore.Hathway Cable & Datacom Q4FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 7.4% at Rs 493 crore vs Rs 459 crore.Ebitda up 27.1% at Rs 80.2 crore vs Rs 63.1 crore.Margin at 16.3% vs 13.7%.Net profit at Rs 34.6 crore vs loss of Rs 14.6 crore..Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Securities, Mastek, National Standard (India), Network18 Media and Investments, Oriental Hotels, Swaraj Engines, TV18 Broadcast, Accelya Solutions India..Tata Communications, ICICI Lombard GIC, Angel One Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates .Most share indices in the Asia-Pacific were trading higher as investors look forward to earnings of big tech firms.The Nikkei 225 was trading 130.19 points or 0.34% lower at 37,831.61, and the KOSPI index was trading 31.48 points or 1.22% higher at 2,615.66. The S&P ASX 200 was trading 27.50 points or 0.36% higher at 7,633.10 as of 06:26 a.m.Taiwan Manufacturing Co., Tokyo Electron Ltd. will be reporting its quarterly results on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.The US bond market remained under pressure, with traders sifting through a slew of remarks from Federal Reserve speakers on speculation that policymakers will be in no rush to cut rates, Bloomberg said.The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.58% and 1.15%, respectively, as of Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.12%.Brent crude was trading 0.07% higher at $87.36 a barrel. Gold rose 0.37% to $2,369.67 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was trading 35.5 points or 0.16% higher at 22,147.00 as og 6:54 a.m.India's benchmark stock indices extended losses for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as geopolitical concerns weighed on investor sentiment. The indices were dragged by banks and information technology stocks, especially Infosys Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.The NSE Nifty 50 ended 124.6 points, or 0.56%, lower at 22,147.9 and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 456.1 points, or 0.62%, to close at 72,943.68.Overseas investors stayed net sellers on Tuesday for the third consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 4,468.09 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,040.38 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.The Indian currency weakened by 9 paise to close at Rs 83.54 against the US dollar..This Level Could Be Retested If Nifty Breaks Support, Says Analyst