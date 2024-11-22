Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Above 23,400; LIC, Tata Power, SJVN Share Prices In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading above 23,400 in early trade on Friday. Get live updates on Indian stock market here on Nov. 22.
Stock Market Today: Jefferies On SBI
Maintain buy with a target price Rs 1,030, which implied a 32% upside.
Management meet
Focused on improving deposit growth despite loan to deposit having room to rise
Asset quality holding up even in unsecured
Rate cuts may be gradual, loan mix will help defend margins
No plans of a capital raise: ROCE of 20% in H1 to help capital adequacy
Expect 13% loan CAGR through FY24-27, 16% ROCE through FY26-27
Value at 1.5x PBV
Stock Market Live: HSBC On Sobha In
Maintain Buy with a target price raised to Rs 2,150 vs Rs 2,000, which implied a 40.3% upside.
Poised for strong growth post recent rights issue and improved OCF
Sees improved the visibility on launches beyond FY26
Twenty six msf ready for launch in next two years plus 1,878 acres of land bank
Aggressively planning to enter newer cities like Mumbai and Noida
Warrants valuation re-rating on growth by acquiring land and joint development
Asia Market Update: Share Indices Gain Tracking Wall Street
Asia–Pacific share indices were trading higher in early trade on Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 and S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.76% and 0.79% higher, respectively.
The KOSPI was trading 1.09% higher at 2,507.72 as of 07:04 a.m.
US Stocks End Higher As Traders Digest Nvidia's Earning Outlook
Share indices on Wall Street ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.06% up, while the S&P 500 ended 0.53% higher. Investors shook off the worries over Nvidia Corp's earning outlook.
Jobless claims data showed number of unemployment people filing for benefits in the US fell unexpectedly, which raised hopes for rate cut in the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting
The GIFT Nifty was trading above 23,400 in early trade on Friday. Life Insurance Corp., Man Industries Ltd., Tata Power Ltd., and SJVN Ltd. share prices are likely to react.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.06%, or 15 points, down at 23,450.50 as of 06:37 a.m.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex resumed their declines on Thursday to record their lowest closing in more than five months as sentiment around the globe was weakened due to tensions in Russia-Ukraine and as investors assessed Nvidia's quarterly results.
The Nifty 50 ended 168.60 points, or 0.72%, down at 23,349.90, and the Sensex closed 422.59, or 0.54%, down at 77,155.79.
"We expect market to remain volatile on account of global geo-political concerns, relentless FII selling and uncertainty around the outcome of state assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand," said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.