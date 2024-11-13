Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Above 23,800; BSE, Nykaa, PTC India, Varun Beverages In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading above 23,800. FSN E–Commerce Ventures Ltd., PTC India Ltd., and Varun Beverages Ltd. share prices may react. Get live updates on Indian stock markets.
The Yield On The 10–Year US Treasury Note Jumps
The yield on the 10–year US Treasury note jumped 14 basis points to 4.44% on Tuesday as traders expects policies under Donald Trump are going to cause further increase in US debt levels. Market participants also expect that inflation will rise under Trump's presidency, which may also impact the safe–haven asset.
The benchmark yield on the 10–year US Treasury note was trading flat at 4.42% as of 7:36 a.m.
Asia Market Update: Share Indices Slid Before US CPI Data
Asia–Pacific share indices declined on Wednesday, tracking overnight moves on Wall Street. Market participants await US CPI print for October, scheduled for release later today.
The Nikkei 225 was 417.78 points or 1.06% down at 38,938.61, and the KOSPI was 41.63 points or 1.68% down at 2,439.79 as of 07:24 a.m.
US Market Update: Stocks Fall As Treasury Yields & Dollar Index Rise
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.86% down at 43,910.98. The S&P 500 ended 0.29% down at 5,983.99. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.09% lower at 19,281.40.
The S&P 500 declined Tuesday after recording the best five–day gain in a year, Bloomberg reported.
GIFT Nifty Above 23,800; Nykaa, PTC India, Varun Beverages Share Prices May React
The GIFT Nifty was trading above 23,800 on Wednesday morning. Investors may monitor share prices of FSN E–Commerce Ventures Ltd., PTC India Ltd., and Varun Beverages Ltd. for latest news about their businesses and earning numbers.
The GIFT Nifty was down 0.13% or 32 points at 23,880.50 as of 06:32 a.m.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended at the lowest level in over four months, and the BSE Sensex ended at over three–month low on Tuesday as banks' stocks dragged the benchmark index.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects markets to remain volatile with stock specific action on account of balance second quarter numbers to be announced this week. Key results include Eicher Motors Ltd., Torrent Power Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers Ltd., PI Industries amongst others, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head, Research, Centrum Wealth Management.