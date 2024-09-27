Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 26,400; Trent, Bharat Electronics, IndiGo, Lemon Tree In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading down 0.06% at 26,358.00 as of 06:57 a.m. Stay tuned for the latest updates on stock markets here.
Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Emkay on IT Cos After Accenture Q4 Result
Goldman Sachs said that Accenture result and guidance show improving trend at moderate pace and commentary suggests limited expectations of any meaningful improvement in discretionary demand. Its channel checks suggest demand environment improving. Goldman noted that 'buy' rated TCS trades at lower premium to the sector vs history and it remains a defensive play. Buy-rated Infosys is a beneficiary of discretionary demand revival over next 12 months, it said adding that it has a 'sell' on Tech Mahindra and Wipro and 'Neutral' on HCL Technologies
According to Nomura, FY25 revenue guidance includes over 3% inorganic growth and margin guidance implies 10-30 basis points YoY expansion. It said it expects a recovery in discretionary demand and that large caps are likely to outperform small caps. It noted, interest rate cut cycle, potential thaw in decision-making by US corporates post US elections in Nov 2024 could provide a fillip to demand. The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant Technology in large-caps; and Eclerx in mid-caps while it has a 'reduce' rating on LTI Mindtree, Mphasis Ltd, and L&T Technology Services.
Emkay Global said that demand environment has not seen much change, and remains cautious and clients are continuing to limit discretionary spending. Accenture's guidance points to a stable demand environment and conservative approach, it said.
It believes that uptick in technology spending in CY25 hinges on confidence on macro stability, resilience of US economy after the start of the interest rate-cut cycle.
Edward Yardeni Expects A Correction In Market
Edward Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research told NDTV Profit that markets could see a correction due to high valuations. He said he sees that happening early in 2025 rather than a complete bear market, while noting that valuations in the US and India are stretched.
On China's stimulus, he said that while Europe could get a lift from China improvement, commodity markets not voting positively to China's stimulus plans. "China may trying to lift their economy, but structural problems in property markets remain," he said
Yardeni prefers India over China and believes India is where China was in the 2000s.
He expects gold prices to move higher as people fear about unstable geopolitical scenarios.
Emkay Upgrades Marico To 'Add'
Emkay has upgraded Marico to 'add' from 'reduce' with a higher target of Rs 775 from 700 earlier, implying upside of 12%. It said that improving demand is setting and thrust on enhancing distribution is positive. Moreover, healthy growth in premium personal care, digital brands, foods is positive. The brokerage continues to see steady expansion in FY25 quarterly volume growth trajectory and said inflation in copra is likely to help drive double-digit growth in Parachute in 2HFY25.
Emkay expects price hikes with custom edible oil duty pass-through in H2 to induce double-digit growth and has ifted valuation multiple to 50 times from 47 times.
Here's Why Oil Prices Are Falling
At 8:04 a.m., both Brent Crude and WTI Crude were down 0.5% at $71.25 a barrel and $67.33 a barrel respectively. Citi Research said that oil prices are falling on higher likelihood of Libya production returning to market. It added Chinese announcements on new economic stimulus to have limited upside impact on demand
Citi expects brent prices to avg at $74 in Q4 2024 and said that the downtrend in oil prices is a deflationary tailwind. It said that falling oil prices will further lower annual spend on oil.
According to Bloomberg, Oil fell further as Saudi Arabia was reportedly committed to increasing output in December, while Libya named its new central bank governor, opening the way to reviving some crude production.
IPO Offering
Public issue of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration will open for subscription on a third day after it was subscribed to 58.07 times on day 2. That of Diffusion Engineers for a second day after it was subscribed to 7.16 times on day 1.
Ola Electric Arm Gets PLI Scheme Certification
Ola Electric's arm Ola Electric Technologies has got certification for compliance with eligibilty assessment requirements as per PLI scheme for automobile & auto components for Ola S1 X 2kWh scooter, according to an exchange filing.
Stocks To Watch
Shares of Trent and Bharat Electronics will be in focus as they prepare to enter the benchmark Nifty 50 index following their inclusion which was announced in August while Divi's Laboratories and LTIMindtree are set to be removed from Nifty 50.
Shares of Punjab National Bank will trade after the lender closed its QIP with an issue price at Rs 103.75 per share, a discount of 5% to the floor price. KEC International's stock will react to the news of raising Rs 870 crore via QIP and issued 91.1 lakh shares at Rs 955 per share.
Torrent Pharma refuted claims of Shelcal 500 allegedly failing CDSCO quality test, saying the sample seized by the regulator is not manufactured by the company and is non-genuine and spurious.
Lemon Tree's stock is likely to rise as it signed pact for 74-room property in Gujarat and Railtel Corp is also expected to gain on receiving Rs 156 crore work order from Maharashtra government for project in Konkan, Pune and Nashik regions.
China Indices Gain The Most Among Asian Markets
Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained nearly 2.6% as of 7:14 am and China's CSI 300 was trading 2% higher, outperforming the gains in the other Asian markets.
The positive sentiment is on the back of new stimulus pledges by the Chinese government after it unveiled interest rate cuts, liquidity for banks and incentives for homebuyers. Investors in the country now await more macro data with its industrial profit data to be released later in the day.
Asian equities also tracked the Wall Street which ended higher as resilient US jobs data affirmed the Fed's soft landing target.
At 7:14 a.m., Nikkei traded 0.90% higher, S&P ASX 200 was up 0.1%, and South Korea's Kospi was the only index that fell.
GIFT Nifty Trades Below 26,400
The GIFT Nifty was trading at 26,358.00, down by 18.5 points, or 0.06% as of 06:57 a.m. On Friday, shares of Trent Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., IndiGo and Lemon Tree Ltd. will remain in focus among others.
In Thursday's session, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended their record run to the sixth session intraday on Thursday, led by gains in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The benchmarks have been touching fresh highs since Sept. 19.
The Nifty 50 ended 211.90 points, or 0.81% higher at 26,216.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 666.25 points, or 0.78% at 85,836.12. Nifty settled at its highest closing level for the fifth straight session.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday, after staying sellers for two sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 629.9 crore. While, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fourth session and purchased equities worth Rs 2,405.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to close at 83.64 against the US dollar.