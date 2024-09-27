Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 26,400; Trent, Bharat Electronics, IndiGo, Lemon Tree In Focus

Shares of Trent and Bharat Electronics will be in focus as they prepare to enter the benchmark Nifty 50 index following their inclusion which was announced in August while Divi's Laboratories and LTIMindtree are set to be removed from Nifty 50.

Shares of Punjab National Bank will trade after the lender closed its QIP with an issue price at Rs 103.75 per share, a discount of 5% to the floor price. KEC International's stock will react to the news of raising Rs 870 crore via QIP and issued 91.1 lakh shares at Rs 955 per share.

Torrent Pharma refuted claims of Shelcal 500 allegedly failing CDSCO quality test, saying the sample seized by the regulator is not manufactured by the company and is non-genuine and spurious.

Lemon Tree's stock is likely to rise as it signed pact for 74-room property in Gujarat and Railtel Corp is also expected to gain on receiving Rs 156 crore work order from Maharashtra government for project in Konkan, Pune and Nashik regions.

Click here for more.