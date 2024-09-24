Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Lower As Infosys, HDFC Bank Drag

At pre-open, the Nifty 50 was at 25921.45, down 0.07% or 17.60 points and Sensex was at 84864.61, down 0.08% or 64 points.

"The 25600 level would be the immediate strong support for the index which needs to be sustained to carry on with the positive move further ahead," said Prabhudas Lilladher in a report. "Sensex sustaining above the 1.61% retracement level at the 84500 zone, has gradually picked up in the last 3 sessions to make new highs and is aiming for the next near-term target of 86000 levels with bias maintained strong."