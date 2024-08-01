Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 25,100; Tata Steel, Infosys, Tata Motors, ITC, Coal India In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.1% or 14.5 points higher at 25,102.50 as of 07:09 a.m.

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific were trading higher on Thursday morning after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at a press conference affirmed hopes of a rate cut as soon as September.

The S&P ASX 200 scaled a fresh high of 8,148.70, and was trading 0.48% higher as of 06:54 a.m. The Kospi was trading 0.39% higher at 2,781.40.

In case the balance of risks is consistent with confidence in inflation easing, and maintaining a solid labour market, a cut in the policy rates could be as soon as in September, Powell told reporters in a press conference, Bloomberg reported.

The Federal Open Market Committee has kept its benchmark target rate unchanged at 5.25-5.5% in line with expectations on late Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei 225 slumped nearly 3% on Thursday as the yen strengthened against the greenback. It was trading 2.68% lower as of 06:57 a.m.

US stocks ended higher on growing hopes of monetary easing. The S&P 500 rose 1.58%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.64% as of Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.24%.

Brent crude was trading 0.92% higher at $78.63 a barrel. Gold rose 0.37% to $2,456.65 an ounce as of 06:59 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices continued their gains for the fourth consecutive session to end at fresh record closing highs on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting later in the day.

Both indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed up 93.85 points, or 0.38%, at 24,951 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 285.94 points, or 0.35%, higher at 81,741.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,462.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth session and bought equities worth Rs 3,366.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.73 against the US dollar.