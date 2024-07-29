Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Erase Gains As HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel Drag

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region rebounded from a three-day decline on Monday as investors await policy decisions from several central banks, due to be published this week.

The US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will take their decision regarding interest rates on Wednesday. The Bank of England will publish its monetary policy report on Thursday.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 993.10 points or 2.64% higher at 38,660.51, and the S&P ASX 200 was 69.10 points or 0.87% higher at 7,990.40 as of 06:50 a.m.

Wall Street continued its upward trend as riskier segments of the stock market received an additional boost on Friday. All major sectors in the S&P 500 saw gains, fueled by optimism that the Fed's potential easing cycle will enhance prospects for corporate America. Smaller companies notably outperformed the large tech giants once again, extending their July rally to roughly 10%.

The S&P 500 rose 1.11% and the Nasdaq Composite gained over 1.03% higher, respectively on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.64%.

Brent crude was trading 0.17% higher at $81.87 a barrel. Gold rose 0.44% to $2,397.77 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.37% or 92.50 points higher at 25,059.50 as of 06:59 a.m.

India's benchmark equity indices snapped five consecutive days of fall to end at their highest closing levels on Friday. On a weekly basis, the Nifty recorded its best streak of weekly gains since eight weeks ended Jan. 22, 2018.

Both indices ended at their highest closing levels. The Nifty closed at 24,834.85, up 1.76% or 428.75 points, and the Sensex closed at 81,332.72, up 1.62% or 1,292.92 points.

Overseas investors turned net buyers on Friday after three days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,546.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 2,774.31 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened 2 paise to a record closing low of 83.72 against the US dollar.