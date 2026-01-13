Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Opening; TCS, HCLTech, Mazagon Dock Shares In Focus

Asian shares are trading near record highs, driven by optimism over earnings and regional economic growth. Investors are increasingly looking beyond US markets, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rising 0.9% for the second consecutive day. This growth has allowed Asian shares to outpace the S&P 500, despite the US benchmark reaching a record high with a 0.2% increase.

The S&P 500's performance has been strong, but Asian markets are gaining attention due to their growth potential. Equity-index futures for US stocks slightly declined by 0.2% in early Asian trading.

Japan's stock market saw significant gains after the holiday, contributing to the region's positive momentum. The yen also strengthened, gaining up to 0.2% to 157.90 per dollar, reports Bloomberg.