Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Opening; TCS, HCLTech, Mazagon Dock Shares In Focus

HCLTech, Anand Rathi, Sical Logistics, Biocon, KP Energy, Mazagon Dock are among important stocks to watch today.

13 Jan 2026, 07:26 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Nifty and Sensex likely to open in the green. (Source: NDTV Profit)
Good morning readers. The GIFT Nifty was trading near 25,920 early on Tuesday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.24% at 25,920 as of 6:50 a.m. indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. This comes as India-US trade talks are set to resume today.
Nifty Today: What F&O Cues Indicate

  • Nifty January futures up by 0.36% to 25,880 at a premium of 90 points.

  • Nifty January futures open interest up by 1.7%.

  • Nifty Options on Jan 13: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,500.

  • Securities in ban period: SAIL, Samman Capital


Dollar Check

  • The US Dollar index is up 0.05% at 98.700.

  • Euro was down 0.08% at 1.1658.

  • Pound was up 0.02% at 1.3468.

  • Yen was up 0.22% at 158.47.


Stock Market News Live: Global Check

Asian shares are trading near record highs, driven by optimism over earnings and regional economic growth. Investors are increasingly looking beyond US markets, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rising 0.9% for the second consecutive day. This growth has allowed Asian shares to outpace the S&P 500, despite the US benchmark reaching a record high with a 0.2% increase.

The S&P 500's performance has been strong, but Asian markets are gaining attention due to their growth potential. Equity-index futures for US stocks slightly declined by 0.2% in early Asian trading.

Japan's stock market saw significant gains after the holiday, contributing to the region's positive momentum. The yen also strengthened, gaining up to 0.2% to 157.90 per dollar, reports Bloomberg.


Good morning readers.

The GIFT Nifty was trading near 25,920 early on Tuesday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.24% at 25,920 as of 6:50 a.m. indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. This comes as India-US trade talks are set to resume today.

In the previous session on Monday, the benchmark snapped its five days fall to end in positive. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 106.95 points or 0.42% higher at 25,790.25, while the BSE Sensex closed 301.93 points or 0.36% higher at 83,878.17.


