Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher; Meesho Lists At 46% Premium
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher; Meesho Lists At 46% Premium

Market participants await for the outcome of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome.

10 Dec 2025, 10:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Nifty 50, GST Rate Cuts
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Stock Market LIVE: Morgan Stanley On IndiGo

  • Adds IndiGo to Focus List

  • Current challenges will be partially offset through yield improvements

  • Despite near-term headwinds, the long term growth story remains intact


Stock Market LIVE: Oil India In Focus

Oil India has 1.46 million shares traded in a block trade on Wednesday. Shares of the company are down 0.49% at Rs 399.95 apiece.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher; Meesho Lists At 46% Premium

Stock Market LIVE: SEPC Executes Settlement Deed With Client Hindustan Copper

SEPC is to receive Rs 30.4 crore as part of settlement deed with Hindustan Copper. The company will also get a supplementary order worth Rs 72.5 crore.

Source: Exchange Filing


Stock Market LIVE: Meesho Lists At A 46% Premium

Shares of online marketplace Meesho Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 162.50 per share, marking a premium of 46.40% over their IPO price.

The company's stock listed at Rs 161.20 on the BSE, debuting at a 45.23% premium.

ALSO READ

Meesho Debuts At 46% Premium Over IPO Price On Dalal Street
Opinion
Meesho Debuts At 46% Premium Over IPO Price On Dalal Street
Read More

Stock Market LIVE: Kalpataru Projects' Rs 2,000-Crore Order Win

Kalpataru receives Rs 2,003 crore orders in buildings & factories, power transmission & distribution businesses.

Source: Exchange Filing















Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT