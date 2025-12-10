Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher; Meesho Lists At 46% Premium
Market participants await for the outcome of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome.
Stock Market LIVE: Morgan Stanley On IndiGo
Adds IndiGo to Focus List
Current challenges will be partially offset through yield improvements
Despite near-term headwinds, the long term growth story remains intact
Stock Market LIVE: Oil India In Focus
Oil India has 1.46 million shares traded in a block trade on Wednesday. Shares of the company are down 0.49% at Rs 399.95 apiece.
Stock Market LIVE: SEPC Executes Settlement Deed With Client Hindustan Copper
SEPC is to receive Rs 30.4 crore as part of settlement deed with Hindustan Copper. The company will also get a supplementary order worth Rs 72.5 crore.
Source: Exchange Filing
Stock Market LIVE: Meesho Lists At A 46% Premium
Shares of online marketplace Meesho Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 162.50 per share, marking a premium of 46.40% over their IPO price.
The company's stock listed at Rs 161.20 on the BSE, debuting at a 45.23% premium.
Stock Market LIVE: Kalpataru Projects' Rs 2,000-Crore Order Win
Kalpataru receives Rs 2,003 crore orders in buildings & factories, power transmission & distribution businesses.
Source: Exchange Filing