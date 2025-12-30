Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open; IndiGo, Bandhan, Indian Bank, BEL In Focus
In the previous trading session, the NSE Nifty ended 0.38% lower, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.41% down.
Stock Market LIVE: Defence Stocks To Keep An Eye On
NDTV Profit lists five defence stocks one should keep eye on after expectations of the Defence Acquisition Council's approval for procurement deals worth Rs 79,000 crore sent some of the defence stocks flying in trade on Monday.
Stock Market LIVE: Morgan Stanley On Titan
Maintains overweight with target price of Rs 4,062
Tanishq launches diamonds expertise centre
This will be a gradual launch across the store network
Believe the initiative will further strengthen the trust associated with the Tanishq brand
Should increase customer awareness of diamond adulteration
Stocks To Watch Today: IndiGo, Bandhan, Indian Bank, BEL
IndiGo: The company revised the pay structure for pilots by restructuring additional allowances, which is expected to increase take-home pay. The changes come alongside the FDTL adjustment and include a 50% hike in the Domestic Layover Allowance, raising it to Rs 3,000 for Captains and Rs 1,500 for First Officers. The airline has also increased the Deadhead Allowance to Rs 4,000 per hour for Captains and Rs 2,000 per hour for First Officers.
Bandhan Bank: Concludes sale of unsecured NPA portfolio With principal outstanding of Rs 3,165.25 crore as on Nov 30 for Rs 569.75 crore, concludes sale of unsecured written-off loan portfolio With principal outstanding of Rs 3,707.11 crore, as on Nov 30 to Phoenix ARC
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading at a 0.07% decline at 25,943.50 as of 6:45 a.m., indicating a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
The GIFT Nifty is trading at a 0.07% decline at 25,943.50 as of 6:45 a.m., indicating a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50.