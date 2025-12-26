Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open; Ola Electric, Swiggy, Eternal, L&T In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 26,130 early on Friday.
Stock Market LIVE: Japan’s November Industrial Output
Japan’s November industrial output fell 2.6% month-on-month, lower than the expected 2.0% decline.
Retail sales in November rose 0.6% month-on-month, beating estimates of a 0.4% increase.
Stock Market LIVE: Stichting Frisse Wind Initiates Proceedings Against Tata Steel
Stichting Frisse Wind initiated proceedings against two arms
Proceedings pertain to allegations which hold arms liable for alleged damages Velsen-Noord ops
SFW seeks approximately €1.4 bn in compensation
Co has strong arguments to defend against claims
Source: Exchange Filing
Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, Swiggy, Eternal, L&T
Ola Electric: Received government approval for a Rs 367 crore incentive payout under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components. The claim pertains to sales value in fiscal 2025.
Swiggy and Eternal: Gig and platform delivery workers called for an all-India strike on Dec. 25 and 31. Workers from Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart participated, according to unions. Quick-commerce deliveries were suspended in parts of Gurugram.
L&T: Transportation & Infrastructure vertical secured an order worth Rs 1,000–2,500 crore from Mumbai Metro.
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open
Good morning readers!
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 26,130 early on Friday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 41 points at 26,130.50 as of 7:05 a.m., indicating a tepid start for the Indian markets.
In the previous session on Wednesday, the benchmarks ended lower. The Nifty 50 ended 0.13% lower at 26,142.10 while BSE Sensex closed 0.14% lower at 85,408.70.