Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open; Ola Electric, Swiggy, Eternal, L&T In Focus

Good morning readers!

The GIFT Nifty was trading near 26,130 early on Friday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 41 points at 26,130.50 as of 7:05 a.m., indicating a tepid start for the Indian markets.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the benchmarks ended lower. The Nifty 50 ended 0.13% lower at 26,142.10 while BSE Sensex closed 0.14% lower at 85,408.70.