Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty Indicates Positive Open; Suzlon, Vedanta, IndiGo, Mamaearth In Focus
The GIFT Nifty is trading marginally higher at 26,140, indicating a positive-bias open for the benchmark index.
Stock Market LIVE: Gold, Silver Prices Trade Higher
Gold prices in India rose slightly to Rs 1,32,720, with silver also witnessing a slight uptick at Rs 1,98,980 on Friday, according to the India Bullion Association.
Stock Market LIVE: Commodity Check
Copper surged to a new record, along with most other industrial metals, following the Fed’s widely anticipated rate cut and its upgraded US growth outlook. Copper jumped as much as 3% to $11,906 a ton in London, surpassing Monday’s peak.
Gold held steady after three straight sessions of gains, buoyed by expectations of further US monetary easing. Silver hovered near a record high. Bullion was little changed at around $4,280 an ounce, after rising 1.2% in the previous session.
Oil rebounded from its lowest close in nearly two months, supported by optimism across financial markets. West Texas Intermediate approached $58 a barrel after a 1.5% drop in the prior session, while global benchmark Brent settled above $61.
Stocks To Watch Today: Suzlon Energy, Vedanta, IndiGo, Mamaearth
InterGlobe Aviation: The DGCA has asked CEO Pieter Elbers to appear before its officers committee on December 12. Petitioners Akhil Rana and Utkarsh Sharma have filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court against the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, and the company in connection with operational disruptions leading to flight cancellations.
Suzlon Energy: The Mumbai tax authority has reduced the company’s tax demand from Rs 21.9 crore to nil.
Honasa Consumer: The company will acquire a 95% stake in BTM Ventures for an enterprise value of Rs 195 crore and plans to acquire the remaining 5% stake within 12 months after completing the initial acquisition; The company enters men's personal care category with acquisition of Reginald Men.
Vedanta: The company has emerged as the successful bidder for the Genjana block containing nickel, chromium, and PGE (Platinum Group Elements).
The BSE Sensex closed 426.86 points or 0.51% higher at 84,818.13, and the Nifty 50 gained 140.55 points or 0.55% to settle at 25,898.55 on Thursday.