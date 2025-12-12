Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty Indicates Positive Open; Suzlon, Vedanta, IndiGo, Mamaearth In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty Indicates Positive Open; Suzlon, Vedanta, IndiGo, Mamaearth In Focus

The GIFT Nifty is trading marginally higher at 26,140, indicating a positive-bias open for the benchmark index.

12 Dec 2025, 07:59 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
IT stocks
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
The BSE Sensex closed 426.86 points or 0.51% higher at 84,818.13, and the Nifty 50 gained 140.55 points or 0.55% to settle at 25,898.55 on Thursday. Catch all live updates here.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Stock Market LIVE: Gold, Silver Prices Trade Higher

Gold prices in India rose slightly to Rs 1,32,720, with silver also witnessing a slight uptick at Rs 1,98,980 on Friday, according to the India Bullion Association.


Stock Market LIVE: Commodity Check

Copper surged to a new record, along with most other industrial metals, following the Fed’s widely anticipated rate cut and its upgraded US growth outlook. Copper jumped as much as 3% to $11,906 a ton in London, surpassing Monday’s peak.

Gold held steady after three straight sessions of gains, buoyed by expectations of further US monetary easing. Silver hovered near a record high. Bullion was little changed at around $4,280 an ounce, after rising 1.2% in the previous session.

Oil rebounded from its lowest close in nearly two months, supported by optimism across financial markets. West Texas Intermediate approached $58 a barrel after a 1.5% drop in the prior session, while global benchmark Brent settled above $61.


Stocks To Watch Today: Suzlon Energy, Vedanta, IndiGo, Mamaearth

  • InterGlobe Aviation: The DGCA has asked CEO Pieter Elbers to appear before its officers committee on December 12. Petitioners Akhil Rana and Utkarsh Sharma have filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court against the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, and the company in connection with operational disruptions leading to flight cancellations.

  • Suzlon Energy: The Mumbai tax authority has reduced the company’s tax demand from Rs 21.9 crore to nil.

  • Honasa Consumer: The company will acquire a 95% stake in BTM Ventures for an enterprise value of Rs 195 crore and plans to acquire the remaining 5% stake within 12 months after completing the initial acquisition; The company enters men's personal care category with acquisition of Reginald Men.

  • Vedanta: The company has emerged as the successful bidder for the Genjana block containing nickel, chromium, and PGE (Platinum Group Elements).

ALSO READ

Stocks To Watch Today: Suzlon Energy, Vedanta, IndiGo, Mamaearth, Tata Power
Opinion
Stocks To Watch Today: Suzlon Energy, Vedanta, IndiGo, Mamaearth, Tata Power
Read More

Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty Indicates Positive Open

The GIFT Nifty is trading marginally higher at 26,140, indicating a positive-bias open for the benchmark index.

The BSE Sensex closed 426.86 points or 0.51% higher at 84,818.13, and the Nifty 50 gained 140.55 points or 0.55% to settle at 25,898.55 on Thursday.


Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT