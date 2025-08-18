Stock Market Today: Nifty Settles Near 24,900, Sensex Ends 600 Points Up; Maruti Suzuki, Hero Moto Top Gainers
And that's a wrap on our Live market coverage for the day. With auto, FMCG and financial stocks leading gains, Nifty had crossed the 25,000 mark during the day.
Closing Bell: Nifty Settles Near 24,900, Sensex Ends 600 Points Higher
Benchmarks underperform Broader Market Indices
Benchmarks gains for the 3rd consecutive day.
Nifty Auto, Realty and Metals lead the gains in the Nifty.
Maruti Suzuki and HeroMotocorp gains the most in Nifty.
Nifty Midcap 150 gains over 1% for the day, led by Ashok Leyland and Godrej Industries.
Nifty smallcap 250 gains over 1.3% for the day, led by Amber, Pfizer and KEC International
Nifty Auto emerges as the top gaining sector for the day, led by Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland and Apollo Tyres.
Nifty Auto, Realty, Metals and Financial services gained over 1% for the day.
Nifty Auto gains over 4% for the day, best gain intraday in 2025.
All sectoral indices gained in trade except Nifty IT and Media.
Nifty FMCG snaps 3-day losing streak.
Nifty Financial services, Nifty Bank gains for the 3-day in a row.
Nifty PSU Bank gains foe the 2nd day in a row.
Stock Market Live: Niraj Shah's Take On The Rally
As investors keenly watch global and domestic cues to measure the sustainability of today's rally, here's Niraj Shah's take.
Stock Market Live: Suzlon Share Price
The shares of Suzlon was down over 3% and trading at Rs 57.8 apiece. This decline compares to the 1.17% advance in the benchmark index Nifty 50.
Stock Market Live: Kansai Nerolac Block Deal
Kansai Nerolac has 1.02 million shares change hands in a block deal. The stock price rose 1.36% apiece intraday.