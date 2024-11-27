NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex See Muted Start As Airtel, ICICI Bank Share Prices Weigh
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex See Muted Start As Airtel, ICICI Bank Share Prices Weigh

Catch the latest on Indian equity markets here. At pre-open, Nifty was at 24,204.80, up 0.04% or 10.30 points and Sensex was at 80,121.03, up 0.15% or 116.97 points.

27 Nov 2024, 09:18 AM IST
NDTV Profit
At pre-open, Nifty was at 24,204.80, up 0.04% or 10.30 points and Sensex was at 80,121.03, up 0.15% or 116.97 points.
At pre-open, Nifty was at 24,204.80, up 0.04% or 10.30 points and Sensex was at 80,121.03, up 0.15% or 116.97 points. (Photo source: Unsplash)

Nifty, Sensex See Muted Start As Airtel, ICICI Bank Share Prices Weigh: Opening Bell

Benchmark equity indices saw a muted start to Wednesday's session as share prices of Airtel and ICICI Bank weighed but those of Infosys and M&M limited the fall.

Nifty, Sensex Higher At Pre-Open

At pre-open, Nifty was at 24,204.80, up 0.04% or 10.30 points and Sensex was at 80,121.03, up 0.15% or 116.97 points.


Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat

-The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.85%.

-It closed at 6.85% on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg

Rupee Weakens Against US Dollar

-Rupee weakened by 5 paise to open at 84.39 against US Dollar.

-It closed at 84.34 on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg


Adani Green Energy Says News Report Claiming Officials Charged With Bribery Or Corruption 'Incorrect'

Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain have not been charged with any violation of the FCPA or any conspiracy to obstruct justice in the indictment of the US DOJ or the civil complaint of the US SEC, a company statement said.

