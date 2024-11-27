ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex See Muted Start As Airtel, ICICI Bank Share Prices Weigh
Nifty, Sensex See Muted Start As Airtel, ICICI Bank Share Prices Weigh: Opening Bell
Benchmark equity indices saw a muted start to Wednesday's session as share prices of Airtel and ICICI Bank weighed but those of Infosys and M&M limited the fall.
Nifty, Sensex Higher At Pre-Open
At pre-open, Nifty was at 24,204.80, up 0.04% or 10.30 points and Sensex was at 80,121.03, up 0.15% or 116.97 points.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
-The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.85%.
-It closed at 6.85% on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Weakens Against US Dollar
-Rupee weakened by 5 paise to open at 84.39 against US Dollar.
-It closed at 84.34 on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Adani Green Energy Says News Report Claiming Officials Charged With Bribery Or Corruption 'Incorrect'
Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain have not been charged with any violation of the FCPA or any conspiracy to obstruct justice in the indictment of the US DOJ or the civil complaint of the US SEC, a company statement said.
Bernstein Maintains 'Outperform' On Zomato
Stock Market Today: Antique Broking On Siemens
Gold Prices Extend Gain To Second Day
Stock Market Today: J.P. Morgan On Hyundai Motor India
Asia Market Open: Most indices Fall
US Market Close: Indices Higher As Market Awaits PCE Data
GIFT Nifty Trades Below 24,300; Infosys, Zee, LIC, Kotak Bank Share Prices In Focus
