Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Near 23,500; ONGC, Reliance Power, Zee Entertainment Share Prices In Focus

Most currencies in Asia rose against the greenback as the dollar index started to retreat from over one–year high. The Japanese yen was trading 0.34% higher at 154.14 as of 08:15 a.m. The offshore Chinese yuan was trading 0.15% higher at 7.2381.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, snapped a six–day gaining streak to end 0.39% down at 106.28 on Monday. It was trading 0.06% down at 106.21 as of 8:10 a.m.