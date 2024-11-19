Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Near 23,500; ONGC, Reliance Power, Zee Entertainment Share Prices In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 23,500. Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are in focus. Get live updates on stock markets on Nov. 19.
Asia FX Update: Currencies Gain As Dollar Index Retreats From One–Year High
Most currencies in Asia rose against the greenback as the dollar index started to retreat from over one–year high. The Japanese yen was trading 0.34% higher at 154.14 as of 08:15 a.m. The offshore Chinese yuan was trading 0.15% higher at 7.2381.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, snapped a six–day gaining streak to end 0.39% down at 106.28 on Monday. It was trading 0.06% down at 106.21 as of 8:10 a.m.
Gold Prices Snap Six–Day Losing Streak
Gold spot and future prices snapped a six–day losing streak overnight as the dollar index and US treasury yields eased from their recent highs. In Asia session, the bullion extended gains to a second day.
The Bloomberg spot gold was trading 0.36% higher at $2,621.29 an ounce as of 08:4 a.m. The December future contract of the bullion was trading 0.31% higher at $2,622.80.
Yield On US 10–Year Treasury Note Little Changed
The yield on the US 10–year treasury note was trading flat with negative bias on Tuesday as concerns of likely impact of tax cuts and tariff hikes by the Donald Trump administration weighed.
The yield on the benchmark US 10–year treasury note was trading flat at 4.41%. It declined 3 basis points to 4.41% on Monday.
Asia Market Update: Share Indices Gain Tracking Wall Street; China Investors' Summit In Focus
Asia–Pacific share indices gained, tracking overnight moves on Wall Street. Market participants look forward to China's policymakers' speak at the investors' summit.
The CSI 300 was 0.32% higher at 3,963.03, and the Nikkei 225 was 0.39% higher at 38,370.70. The S&P ASX 200 was 1.11% higher at 8,392.10 as of 07:45 a.m.
Stock Market Today: Citi Research On Indus Towers
Maintain buy, target: Rs485, upside 50.5%
Opens a 90D Positive Short-term View.
Stocks corrected by 28% since announcing buyback
Positive points:
Upcoming pickup in tenancies from Voda Idea starting 3QFY25E
Acceleration in recovery of past dues from VI
Declining capex aiding FCF generation;
Improving visibility of dividend reinstatement by 4QFY25E.
US Market Update: Most Stocks End Higher
Most US stock indices ended higher on Monday as treasuries declined, Bloomberg reported. Market participants await earning reports from Nvidia Corp, scheduled for release this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13% lower at 43,389.60. The S&P 500 ended 0.39% higher at 5,893.62. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.60% higher at 18,791.81.
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 23,500 in early trade on Tuesday. Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. share prices are likely to react.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.03%, or 6.50 points, higher at 23,531.50 as of 06:38 a.m.
Benchmark equity indices extended their fall for another session with the Nifty marking it's longest losing streak — eight sessions — since Feb. 28, 2023 and Sensex recording a fourth session of decline.
Nifty ended 0.3% or 78.9 points lower at 23,453.80 and the Sensex ended 0.3% or 241.3 points lower at 77,339.01.
"With Q2 earning season coming to a close and FII selling continuing, we expect Nifty to consolidate within a broad range due to the absence of any positive trigger, said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.