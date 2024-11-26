Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Near 24,200; HUL, IndiGo, Zomato, SpiceJet Share Prices In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was near 24,200. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and SpiceJet Ltd. may react. Get live updates on Indian stock markets here on Nov 26.
Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar
Rupee opened flat at 84.27 against the US dollar. It closed at 84.28 on Monday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Oil Prices Recover On Supply–Side Worries
Crude oil future prices recovered on Tuesday as investors turned wary that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies may decide to keep output cuts in place till Jan.
Reuters reported that Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that the OPEC is likely to mull to keep their output cuts in place.
Brent crude was trading 0.19% higher at $73.15 a barrel as of 08:27 a.m. The price settled 2.87% lower at $73.01 a barrel on Monday on news that a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah may happen soon.
US Money Market Update: Dollar Index, Treasury Yields Gain
The dollar index and US Treasury yields rose in early trade on Tuesday after US President–elect Donald Trump said that the country will impose 10% tariff on Chinese goods and 25% levies on import from Mexico and Canada.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, was trading 0.43% higher at 107.27 as of 08:22 a.m.
The benchmark yield on the US 10–year treasury note was trading 0.18% higher at 4.28% as of 08:23 a.m.
On Monday, the dollar index and US Treasury yields declined as traders became hopeful Trump's choice, Scott Bessent will give importance to market and economic stability.
Stock Market Live: Gold Prices Rise In Asia Trade
Gold future and spot prices regained some of the losses in Asia session on Tuesday. The December future contract of Gold was trading 0.43% higher at $2,629.80. The spot gold was 0.13% higher at $2,628.47 an ounce as of 08:05 a.m.
On Monday, gold prices declined over 3% after news reports said that the Israel is nearing a ceasefire with Hezbollah. Gold snapped a five session rally on Monday.
Gold Prices Dip After Rebound
Stock Market Today: Zen Technologies Grant Of Indian Patent
Zen Technologies Ltd. announced grant of Indian patent for 'T90 Containerized Crew Gunnery Simulator', the company said in an exchange filing.