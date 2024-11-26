Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Near 24,200; HUL, IndiGo, Zomato, SpiceJet Share Prices In Focus

Crude oil future prices recovered on Tuesday as investors turned wary that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies may decide to keep output cuts in place till Jan.

Reuters reported that Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that the OPEC is likely to mull to keep their output cuts in place.

Brent crude was trading 0.19% higher at $73.15 a barrel as of 08:27 a.m. The price settled 2.87% lower at $73.01 a barrel on Monday on news that a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah may happen soon.