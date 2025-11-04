Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Airtel, Godfrey Phillips, Titan Shares In Focus
IPO News: Groww Raises Rs 2,985 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of Its IPO
Discount stockbroker Groww's parent company Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. raised Rs 2,985 crore from anchor investors on Monday ahead of its IPO, Bloomberg reported. The company allotted 29.9 crore shares to IPO anchors at Rs 100 per share.
Groww's Rs 6,632-crore IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday. The IPO offer consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 55.7 crore shares worth up to Rs 5,572 crore.
Asia Markets LIVE: S&P ASX 200 Falls Ahead of RBA's Policy Decision
Most markets across Asia were trading in losses as the optimism about a rally in technology stocks fizzled out.
Shares in Australia declined as market participants awaited the policy decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The S&P ASX 200 was trading 0.75% down as of 7:07 a.m.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.08% or 21.50 points down at 25,897.50 as of 6:30 a.m., which hinted a negative open for the benchmark index, NSE Nifty 50.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd., and Titan Co shares will be in focus.
The Indian equity markets ended Monday's session with modest gains, as the Nifty 50 closed up 0.16% at 25,763, while the BSE Sensex settled 0.047% higher at 83,978.49.