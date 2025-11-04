Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Airtel, Godfrey Phillips, Titan Shares In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Airtel, Godfrey Phillips, Titan Shares In Focus

Follow NDTV Profit's blog for latest stock price movements, analysts' views, and other market news.

04 Nov 2025, 07:26 AM IST i
NDTV Profit

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Nifty 50 and Sensex are expected to incur loss at open. (Photo: Pexels)</p></div>
The Nifty 50 and Sensex are expected to incur loss at open. (Photo: Pexels)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for live market coverage. The Nifty 50 will find support at 25,700, while it will find resistant at 26,000. Bharti Airtel, Gland Pharma, and Titan Co shares will be in focus.
IPO News: Groww Raises Rs 2,985 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of Its IPO

Discount stockbroker Groww's parent company Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. raised Rs 2,985 crore from anchor investors on Monday ahead of its IPO, Bloomberg reported. The company allotted 29.9 crore shares to IPO anchors at Rs 100 per share.

Groww's Rs 6,632-crore IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday. The IPO offer consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 55.7 crore shares worth up to Rs 5,572 crore.

Groww Raises Rs 2,985 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of Its IPO
Groww Raises Rs 2,985 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of Its IPO
Asia Markets LIVE: S&P ASX 200 Falls Ahead of RBA's Policy Decision

Most markets across Asia were trading in losses as the optimism about a rally in technology stocks fizzled out.

Shares in Australia declined as market participants awaited the policy decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The S&P ASX 200 was trading 0.75% down as of 7:07 a.m.

Asian Stocks Edge Lower After Wall Street Gains: Markets Wrap
Asian Stocks Edge Lower After Wall Street Gains: Markets Wrap
LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Airtel, Godfrey Phillips, Titan Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.08% or 21.50 points down at 25,897.50 as of 6:30 a.m., which hinted a negative open for the benchmark index, NSE Nifty 50.

Bharti Airtel Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd., and Titan Co shares will be in focus.

The Indian equity markets ended Monday's session with modest gains, as the Nifty 50 closed up 0.16% at 25,763, while the BSE Sensex settled 0.047% higher at 83,978.49.

Trade Setup For Nov 4: Nifty May Retest Recent Swing High Of 26,100, Say Analysts
Trade Setup For Nov 4: Nifty May Retest Recent Swing High Of 26,100, Say Analysts
