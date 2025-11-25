Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open; Tata Power, Natco Pharma, PFC, RVNL Shares In Focus

CLSA projected a 16% upside potential for Indian equities as multiple factors come together to form a base-case profitability for 2026.

The brokerage prefers Bajaj Auto Ltd., DLF Ltd., Eternal Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Ltd., NTPC Ltd., State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd.