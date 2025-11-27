ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Hits New High As L&T, HDFC Bank Shares Lead; Nifty Finance At Record High
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.17% and 0.16% higher, respectively as of 9:20 a.m. Catch live updates on major stock movements, stock market news, and analysts' calls here with NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Good morning, welcome to the NDTV Profit's blog for live market-coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 scaled a fresh high shortly after open. The BSE Sensex was trading over one-year high. Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserve were top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50 index. The BSE Sensex monthly and weeky expiries are in focus Whirlpool India share price plunged over 11% following block deal.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE FEED
Latest First
- Oldest First
Stock Market LIVE: Broader Markets Underperform Benchmark Indices
The NSE Nifty Midcap 150 was trading in a small range, while the NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 was trading flat.
Ashok Leyland, National Aluminium Co, and Coromandel International were top gainers in the NSE Nifty Midcap 150 index. Meanwhile,Whirlpool India Ltd., Jubilant Industries Ltd., and DCM Shriram Ltd. were top losers in the NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 index.
Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Painst Top Gainers In Nifty 50 Index
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Hits Over One-Year High
The BSE Sensex rose 0.39% to a 52-week high of 85,939.28.
Nifty Contributors: L&T, HDFC Bank, M&M Support Gains
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Scales Fresh High
The NSE Nifty rose 0.34% to a new high of 26,284.20 as HDFC Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. shares led. The index took 289 trading days to hit a new high.
Markets At Open: Nifty, Sensex Rise At Open
Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
Rupee Opens Stronger Against US Dollar
Stock Market LIVE: Biocon's Bengaluru Facility Gets US FDA's VIA Classification
Urban Company's Growth Engines Are Firing, But Kotak Initiates Bearish Call
Stock Market LIVE: Travel Food Services Gets Bullish Nod As ICICI Securities Initiates 'Buy'
HDFC Bank, RIL, M&M, Divi's Labs, JSW Steel Are Macquarie's Top Core Choices As It Turns Optimistic For India
Gold Extends Gains To Trade At Rs 1,26,570 Thursday— Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Cities
Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, Whirlpool India, Asian Paints, Oberoi Realty, J&K Bank
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Slight Positive Open; Bayer Crop, NCC, Zydus Life Shares In Focus
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT