Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Hits New High As L&T, HDFC Bank Shares Lead; Nifty Finance At Record High

Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty Hits New High As L&T, HDFC Bank Shares Lead; Nifty Finance At Record High
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.17% and 0.16% higher, respectively as of 9:20 a.m. Catch live updates on major stock movements, stock market news, and analysts' calls here with NDTV Profit.

27 Nov 2025, 09:41 AM IST i
(Photo credit: Copilot generated image)
Good morning, welcome to the NDTV Profit's blog for live market-coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 scaled a fresh high shortly after open. The BSE Sensex was trading over one-year high. Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserve were top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50 index. The BSE Sensex monthly and weeky expiries are in focus Whirlpool India share price plunged over 11% following block deal.

Stock Market LIVE: Broader Markets Underperform Benchmark Indices

The NSE Nifty Midcap 150 was trading in a small range, while the NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 was trading flat.

Ashok Leyland, National Aluminium Co, and Coromandel International were top gainers in the NSE Nifty Midcap 150 index. Meanwhile,Whirlpool India Ltd., Jubilant Industries Ltd., and DCM Shriram Ltd. were top losers in the NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 index.

Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Painst Top Gainers In Nifty 50 Index

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Hits Over One-Year High

The BSE Sensex rose 0.39% to a 52-week high of 85,939.28.

Nifty Contributors: L&T, HDFC Bank, M&M Support Gains

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Scales Fresh High 

The NSE Nifty rose 0.34% to a new high of 26,284.20 as HDFC Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. shares led. The index took 289 trading days to hit a new high.

