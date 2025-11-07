Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Bajaj Housing, Triveni Engineering, HCC Shares In Focus

Shares of Studds Accessories Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the debut of the helmet manufacturer on the stock market on Friday, November 7.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories, which opened for subscription on Thursday, October 30, closed on Monday, November 3 with a robust response from investors. The mainboard offer was booked over 73 times on Monday, with investors bidding for 39,92,36,150 shares against the 54,50,284 on offer.