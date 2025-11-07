Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Bajaj Housing, Triveni Engineering, HCC Shares In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Bajaj Housing, Triveni Engineering, HCC Shares In Focus

Follow NDTV Profit's live blog to track stock price movements, latest analysts' views, and other stock market news.

07 Nov 2025, 07:42 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to extend losses. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to extend losses. (Photo: Freepik)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The GIFT is indicating a slight lower open. Asian shares declined on early trade on Friday which may weigh on Indian benchmark indices. The Nifty 50 may find support at 25,500.
Gold Price Advances To Rs 1,21,090 Levels

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 121,090 on Friday. Gold held steady as traders assessed remarks from Federal Reserve officials alongside data revealing a sharp slowdown in the US labor market, heightening expectations for lower interest rates.

IPO News: Shares Of Studds Accessories To Debut On Dalal Street Today

Shares of Studds Accessories Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the debut of the helmet manufacturer on the stock market on Friday, November 7.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories, which opened for subscription on Thursday, October 30, closed on Monday, November 3 with a robust response from investors. The mainboard offer was booked over 73 times on Monday, with investors bidding for 39,92,36,150 shares against the 54,50,284 on offer.

Asia Markets LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225 And South Korea's KOSPI Fall 

Markets in most regions in Asia declined early trade Friday mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. US stock indices declined on weak job data and concern over artificial intelligence stocks' valuation.

The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were trading 1.90% and 1.29% down, respectively as of 7:18 a.m.

LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Bajaj Housing, Triveni Engineering, HCC Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.11% or 28.50 points lower at 25,511 as of 6:56 a.m., which implied a slight lower open for the benchmark index.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Triveni Engineering Ltd., HCC Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., NHPC Ltd., ABB India Ltd. shares will likely be in focus for second-quarter earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex declined for a second session as Grasim Industries Ltd. and Hindalco Industries Ltd. shares weighed. The indices closed 0.34% and 0.18% down, respectively at close.

