Nifty, Sensex Trade Little Changed As RBI Keeps Policy Rates Unchanged: Midday Market

Indian benchmark equity indices recovered from the day's low to trade little changed through midday on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India kept its policy rates unchanged at 6.5% for the ninth consecutive time, with the governor advocating patience and focusing on maintaining disinflationary policy.

Sector-wise, IT and oil and gas weighed on the indices, while the RBI policy stance supported rate sensitive financial and auto sectors to gain.

At 12:41 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 1.70 points, or 0.01%, lower at 24,295.80, and the BSE Sensex was trading 6.60 points, or 0.01%, higher at 79,474.61. Intraday, Nifty fell as much as 0.73%, and Sensex fell 0.72% during early trade.

"The heightened volatility in the market triggered by US recession fears and the unwinding of the yen carry trade is likely to persist for some time. Investors should wait for clarity on these two issues," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The Indian market has shown resilience, with FII selling and DII buying achieving Rs 19,278 crore in the last four days, reflecting rational decisions to deploy funds, he said.