Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Muted Open; Indian Oil, Sona BLW, Mazagon Dock Share Prices In Focus

Follow NDTV Profit's live blog for latest stock price movement, analysts' view, and other stock market news.
Gold Prices Crash: Citi Projects Further Downside To $3,800 On US-China Trade Thaw, Profit Booking
The significant crash in international gold prices on Monday has prompted analysts at Citigroup to slash their downside target from $4,000 to $3,800 per ounce. The material support for bullion will likely be around the 100-day average of $3,600, analysts said in a note.
Gold dropped below $4,000, extending losses from the worst rout in over a decade as progress on a US-China trade deal sapped haven demand.
Gold Price Dips Below The Rs 1,22,000 Mark
Gold prices have slipped Rs 11,600 down from its life time high. The gold prices in India today stand at Rs 121,360 on Tuesday.
Gold prices had declined by Rs 700 to Rs 1,25,900 per 10 grams in Delhi on Monday, tracking weak global trends as easing US-China trade tensions dented safe-haven demand.
Asia Market LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI Fall
Markets in Japan and South Korea retreated from record highs as market participants await more developments in US and China trade relation and US Federal Reserve's policy decision.
The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were trading 0.33% and 0.99% down, respectively as of 7:43 a.m.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.03% or 7 points down at 26,055 as of 6:32 a.m. This hinted a possible muted open for the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Indian Oil, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Vodafone Idea Ltd., Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., Kfin Technologies Ltd. share prices are expected to react in Tuesday's session because of the overnight news flow and second-quarter results.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Monday. The Nifty 50 settled 0.66% higher at 25,966.05, and the Sensex ended 0.67% higher at 84,778.84.