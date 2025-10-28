Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Muted Open; Indian Oil, Sona BLW, Mazagon Dock Share Prices In Focus

The significant crash in international gold prices on Monday has prompted analysts at Citigroup to slash their downside target from $4,000 to $3,800 per ounce. The material support for bullion will likely be around the 100-day average of $3,600, analysts said in a note.

Gold dropped below $4,000, extending losses from the worst rout in over a decade as progress on a US-China trade deal sapped haven demand.