Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Muted Open; Indian Oil, Sona BLW, Mazagon Dock Share Prices In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Muted Open; Indian Oil, Sona BLW, Mazagon Dock Share Prices In Focus

Follow NDTV Profit's live blog for latest stock price movement, analysts' view, and other stock market news.

28 Oct 2025, 08:14 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Nifty 50 and Sensex may consolidate in Tuesday's session. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
The Nifty 50 and Sensex may consolidate in Tuesday's session. (Photo: Freepik)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's live blog for market coverage. The Nifty 50 and Sensex will likely continue to consolidate in Tuesday's session after the indices logged significant gains in the previous session. Most markets in Asia retreated from their new highs ahead of mega-caps' earnings, scheduled for later this week. Market participants are also monitoring developments on US and Chin and US and India trade relations.
Gold Prices Crash: Citi Projects Further Downside To $3,800 On US-China Trade Thaw, Profit Booking

The significant crash in international gold prices on Monday has prompted analysts at Citigroup to slash their downside target from $4,000 to $3,800 per ounce. The material support for bullion will likely be around the 100-day average of $3,600, analysts said in a note.

Gold dropped below $4,000, extending losses from the worst rout in over a decade as progress on a US-China trade deal sapped haven demand.

Gold Prices Crash: Citi Projects Further Downside To $3,800 On US-China Trade Thaw, Profit Booking
Gold Prices Crash: Citi Projects Further Downside To $3,800 On US-China Trade Thaw, Profit Booking
Gold Price Dips Below The Rs 1,22,000 Mark

Gold prices have slipped Rs 11,600 down from its life time high. The gold prices in India today stand at Rs 121,360 on Tuesday.

Gold prices had declined by Rs 700 to Rs 1,25,900 per 10 grams in Delhi on Monday, tracking weak global trends as easing US-China trade tensions dented safe-haven demand.

Gold Price Dips Below The Rs 1,22,000 Mark — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
Gold Price Dips Below The Rs 1,22,000 Mark — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
Asia Market LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI Fall

Markets in Japan and South Korea retreated from record highs as market participants await more developments in US and China trade relation and US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were trading 0.33% and 0.99% down, respectively as of 7:43 a.m.

Stock Rally Cools At Asian Open, Bonds Inch Higher: Markets Wrap
Stock Rally Cools At Asian Open, Bonds Inch Higher: Markets Wrap
LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Muted Open; Indian Oil, Sona BLW, Mazagon Dock Share Prices In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.03% or 7 points down at 26,055 as of 6:32 a.m. This hinted a possible muted open for the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Indian Oil, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Vodafone Idea Ltd., Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., Kfin Technologies Ltd. share prices are expected to react in Tuesday's session because of the overnight news flow and second-quarter results.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Monday. The Nifty 50 settled 0.66% higher at 25,966.05, and the Sensex ended 0.67% higher at 84,778.84.

Trade Setup For Oct 28: Nifty On Firm Footing Ahead Of Expiry; Support At 25,700
Trade Setup For Oct 28: Nifty On Firm Footing Ahead Of Expiry; Support At 25,700
