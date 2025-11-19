Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; HUL, Infosys, Waaree Energies Shares In Focus
Follow NDTV Profit's blog for tracking live share price movement, stock market news, and analysts' view.
- Oldest First
Pre-Market Experts' View: Nifty 50 To Consolidate As Globally Cautious Sentiment Prevails
"Nifty index took a halt around its price resistance of 26100 spot levels and showing signs of a short term congestion/consolidation in 25,700-26,100 spot zone. Overall chart structure is positive till Nifty is holding above 25,300 spot levels on closing basis."Vipin Kumar, Assistant Vice President, Technical and Derivatives Research at Globe Capital Market Ltd
"We believe the 20-day SMA (simple moving average) around 25,800/84,500 and 25700/84200 would act as key support zones for traders. As long as the market trades above these levels, the positive trend is likely to continue. On the higher side, 26,000/85,000 will be the immediate resistance zone for bulls. A breakout above 26,000/85,000 could take the market towards 26,100-26,125/85,300-85,500."Shrikant Chouhan, Head, Equity Research, Kotak Securities
Five Stocks To Buy: Axis Bank, Biocon, Coromandel International, KPR Mill, Praj Industries
NDTV Profit brings these five stocks for Wednesday's trading session from various analysts' recommendations. Traders choose from financials, pharmaceutical industries, infrastructure, and fertilisers sectors.
Get more details here.
HUL Demerger To Take Effect On Dec. 1: Board Sets Record Date, Share Ratio
The demerger of Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd. from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. will take effect on Dec. 1, the company announced on Tuesday. The board fixed Friday, Dec. 5, as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders entitled to receive equity shares of KWIL.
The share entitlement ratio is 1:1 which means one fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 1 in KWIL will be given for every one held in HUL.
More details here.
Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TCS, HUL, Waaree Energies, MGL, Azad Engineering
Big players such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. have made it to the stocks to watch roster for Wednesday.
Read some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours here.
Infosys Shares In Focus: Rs 18,000 Crore Buyback Opens Thursday
Infosys Ltd. shares are in focus as the IT major gears up for its mega buyback, set to open on Nov. 20 and close on Nov. 26. The company, through an exchange filing on Tuesday, laid out a detailed timetable for what promises to be a crucial week for shareholders participating in the Rs 18,000 crore programme.