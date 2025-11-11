Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Erase Gains As Bajaj Finance And Bajaj Finserv Shares Weigh
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.14% and 0.16% lower, respectively, as of 9:23 a.m. Follow NDTV Profit's blog to track share price movements, latest analysts' view, and stock market news.
- Oldest First
Nifty Detractors: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv Weigh
Markets At Open: Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains At Open
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended gains at open tracking a rise in Reliance Industries Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. The indices erased all gains shortly after open.
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.19% and 0.24% down, respectively as of 9:21 a.m.
Stock Market LIVE: Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector
The BESS project would have a power capacity of 1126 MW and energy capacity 3530 MWh
It will be the largest BESS installation in India and one of the world’s largest single-location BESS deployments
The project is in the advance stages of deployment at Khavda, the worlds’ largest renewable energy plant
Scaling Ambitions: 15 GWh by FY27 and 50 GWh in Five Years
LIVE: Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar
Rupee opened flat at 88.70 against US Dollar
Source: Bloomberg
Gold Price Near Rs 1,24,600 Levels
Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,24,590 on Tuesday as the longest government shutdown in US history nears end.
The metal held gains after recording its biggest daily jump since May, trading around $4,140 an ounce. Gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month. US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.