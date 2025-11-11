Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Erase Gains As Bajaj Finance And Bajaj Finserv Shares Weigh

Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Erase Gains As Bajaj Finance And Bajaj Finserv Shares Weigh
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.14% and 0.16% lower, respectively, as of 9:23 a.m. Follow NDTV Profit's blog to track share price movements, latest analysts' view, and stock market news.

11 Nov 2025, 09:24 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Nifty 50 and Sensex will likely open on a muted note. (Photo: Pexels)</p></div>
The Nifty 50 and Sensex will likely open on a muted note. (Photo: Pexels)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended gains at open as heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. shares led. However, the indices erased all gains shortly after. The NSE Nifty 50 will likely find support at 25,500. After it breaks the first support level, the index will get support at 25,400. The index will find strong resistance at 25,700.
Nifty Detractors: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv Weigh

Markets At Open: Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains At Open

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended gains at open tracking a rise in Reliance Industries Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. The indices erased all gains shortly after open.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.19% and 0.24% down, respectively as of 9:21 a.m.

Stock Market LIVE: Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector

  • The BESS project would have a power capacity of 1126 MW and energy capacity 3530 MWh

  • It will be the largest BESS installation in India and one of the world’s largest single-location BESS deployments

  • The project is in the advance stages of deployment at Khavda, the worlds’ largest renewable energy plant

  • Scaling Ambitions: 15 GWh by FY27 and 50 GWh in Five Years

LIVE: Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar

  • Rupee opened flat at 88.70 against US Dollar

Source: Bloomberg


Gold Price Near Rs 1,24,600 Levels

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,24,590 on Tuesday as the longest government shutdown in US history nears end.

The metal held gains after recording its biggest daily jump since May, trading around $4,140 an ounce. Gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month. US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.

