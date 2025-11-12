Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains As RIL, HDFC Bank Shares Lead

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended gains to a third session as Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. shares led. Gains in Asian equities on the back hopes for an end to US Government shutdown also supported the risk-on mood.

Moreover, the US and India both expressed confidence to close a trade deal soon, which further lifted sentiment. The indices were trading 0.52% and 0.44% higher, respectively as of 9:23 a.m.