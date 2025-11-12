Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains As RIL, HDFC Bank Shares Lead
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains As RIL, HDFC Bank Shares Lead

The Nifty 50 and Sensex were 0.46% and 0.44% higher, respectively as of 9:19 a.m. Track live updates on share price movements, stock market news, and analysts' view here with NDTV Profit.

12 Nov 2025, 09:29 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended gains to a third session on Wednesday. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended gains to a third session on Wednesday. (Photo: Freepik)
Good morning, welcome to the NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened higher as heavyweight stocks Reliance Industries Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. shares led. Gains in Asian share indices also supported the Indian benchmark indices. The NSE Nifty Midcap 150 and NSE Smallcap 250 rose line with the Nifty 50 and Sensex.
LIVE FEED
Sectoral Performance At Open: Nifty IT Leads Rally

Nifty Contributors: RIL, HDFC Bank, Airtel Shares Support Gains

Markets At Open: Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains To Third Session

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended gains to a third session as Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. shares led. Gains in Asian equities on the back hopes for an end to US Government shutdown also supported the risk-on mood.

Moreover, the US and India both expressed confidence to close a trade deal soon, which further lifted sentiment. The indices were trading 0.52% and 0.44% higher, respectively as of 9:23 a.m.

LIVE: Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.47%

Source: Bloomberg


LIVE: Rupee Opens Weaker Against US Dollar

  • Rupee opened 6 paise weaker at 88.63 against US Dollar

  • It closed at 88.57 a dollar on Tuesday

 Source: Bloomberg








