Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains As RIL, HDFC Bank Shares Lead
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were 0.46% and 0.44% higher, respectively as of 9:19 a.m. Track live updates on share price movements, stock market news, and analysts' view here with NDTV Profit.
Good morning, welcome to the NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened higher as heavyweight stocks Reliance Industries Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. shares led. Gains in Asian share indices also supported the Indian benchmark indices. The NSE Nifty Midcap 150 and NSE Smallcap 250 rose line with the Nifty 50 and Sensex.
Sectoral Performance At Open: Nifty IT Leads Rally
Nifty Contributors: RIL, HDFC Bank, Airtel Shares Support Gains
Markets At Open: Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains To Third Session
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended gains to a third session as Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. shares led. Gains in Asian equities on the back hopes for an end to US Government shutdown also supported the risk-on mood.
Moreover, the US and India both expressed confidence to close a trade deal soon, which further lifted sentiment. The indices were trading 0.52% and 0.44% higher, respectively as of 9:23 a.m.
LIVE: Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.47%
Source: Bloomberg
LIVE: Rupee Opens Weaker Against US Dollar
Rupee opened 6 paise weaker at 88.63 against US Dollar
It closed at 88.57 a dollar on Tuesday
Source: Bloomberg
LIVE: The Worst Is Over For Rupee; Jefferies Sees It At Around 90 Per US Dollar For Next 12 Months
Stock Market LIVE: Gold Price Declines Near Rs 1,24,400 Levels
