Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; Honasa Consumer, IGL, Ramkrishna Forgings In Focus

Japan's benchmark index the Nikkei 225 recovered after opening on a weak note. The focus in on the country's currency, the yen after Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama issued a fresh earning currency movement.

The Nikkei 225 and TOPIX were trading 0.22% and 0.66% higher, respectively as of 7:35 a.m.

Markets across Asia showed a mixed trend as traders wait for the government shutdown in the US to end so more economic data can come out which will provide cues about the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

The Hang Seng was 0.15% down and the KOSPI was 0.02% down.