Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; Honasa Consumer, IGL, Ramkrishna Forgings In Focus
Catch live updates on stock price movements, stock market news, and latest calls from analysts here.
- Oldest First
Asia Markets LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225 Recovers; Markets Trade Mixed
Japan's benchmark index the Nikkei 225 recovered after opening on a weak note. The focus in on the country's currency, the yen after Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama issued a fresh earning currency movement.
The Nikkei 225 and TOPIX were trading 0.22% and 0.66% higher, respectively as of 7:35 a.m.
Markets across Asia showed a mixed trend as traders wait for the government shutdown in the US to end so more economic data can come out which will provide cues about the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
The Hang Seng was 0.15% down and the KOSPI was 0.02% down.
LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Slightly Lower Open; Honasa Consumer, IGL, Ramkrishna Forgings In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.02% or 5 points higher at 2as of 6:36 a.m. This indicated a muted open for the NSE Nifty 50 index. Most markets in Asia were trading higher in early trade on Thursday, which may lend some support.
Traders will keep an eye on Honasa Consumer Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., Man Infraconstruction Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Ltd. shares because these companies released their second-quarter result post market hours on Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty index ended in green, above the important mark of 25,650. Gains in the index were led by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.