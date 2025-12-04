Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Bajaj Auto, Oil India, Railtel Corp Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.04% or 9.50 points higher at 26,101.00 as of 6:32 a.m. However, the Indian benchmark indices are expected to open 36 points lower. Market participants may remain on the sidelines, awaiting the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Bajaj Auto Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Oil India Ltd., Railtel Corp, Arkade Developers Ltd., and Vedanta Ltd. shares will likely be in focus because of the overnight news flow.

Focuse will also be on the Indian currency as it weakened to a new low of 90.30 a dollar in the previous session.

The benchmark stock market indices fell for the fourth session with the Nifty 50 slipping below 26,000 mark to close 0.18% lower at 25986. While the Sensex settled flat at 85106.81.