Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Indicates Gap-Up Open; Ola Electric, Dr. Reddy's Labs, LTIMindtree In Focus
Follow NDTV Profit's blog for latest stock calls from analysts, experts' view, earnings, and share price movements.
Stock Market LIVE: Ola Electric's Board To Consider Fundraise
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.'s board will consider fund raise proposal via share issuance and other means on Oct 25, the company said in the exchange filing.
Gold, Silver Prices Dip Further
Gold prices in India today slumped to Rs 1,22,320, after the festive season. On Tuesday, Gold prices slid the most in 12 years after a weeks-long furious rally.
Bullion's record high prices fell by as much as 6.3% after hitting a fresh peak of $4,381.52 an ounce the previous day.
Japan's benchmark index Nikkei 225 was trading over 1% down in early tarde on Thursday. SoftBank Group is the second top dragger of the index as it fell nearly 7%. The bank announced that it will issue US dollar and Euro-dominated bonds as the company is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 1.18% down at 48,727 as of 7:24 a.m.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.02% or 5.,50 points lower at 26,282 as of 7:10 a.m.. However, the level indicated the NSE Nifty may open around 350 points higher open for the Nifty 50 index.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., and LTIMindtree Ltd. shares are in focus for Thursday's session.
On Tuesday, in a special annual session, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended flat after it pared most gains from the beginning of the special session. ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. shares were top draggers.
The Nifty 50 ended 0.10% higher at 25,868.60, and the Sensex ended 0.07% higher at 84,426.