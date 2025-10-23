Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Indicates Gap-Up Open; Ola Electric, Dr. Reddy's Labs, LTIMindtree In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Indicates Gap-Up Open; Ola Electric, Dr. Reddy's Labs, LTIMindtree In Focus

Follow NDTV Profit's blog for latest stock calls from analysts, experts' view, earnings, and share price movements.

23 Oct 2025, 07:42 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
(Photo: Freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 index may open significantly higher on Thursday. The benchmark index will face a strong resistance at 26,000. The index will likely find its first support a 25,800 and then at 25,700.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Stock Market LIVE: Ola Electric's Board To Consider Fundraise

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.'s board will consider fund raise proposal via share issuance and other means on Oct 25, the company said in the exchange filing.


Gold, Silver Prices Dip Further

Gold prices in India today slumped to Rs 1,22,320, after the festive season. On Tuesday, Gold prices slid the most in 12 years after a weeks-long furious rally. 

Bullion's record high prices fell by as much as 6.3% after hitting a fresh peak of $4,381.52 an ounce the previous day.

ALSO READ

Gold, Silver Prices Dip Further — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities
Opinion
Gold, Silver Prices Dip Further — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities
Read More

Gold prices in India today slumped to Rs 1,22,320, after the festive season. On Tuesday, Gold prices slid the most in 12 years after a weeks-long furious rally. Asia Markets LIVE: Nikkei 225 Falls Over 1% 

Japan's benchmark index Nikkei 225 was trading over 1% down in early tarde on Thursday. SoftBank Group is the second top dragger of the index as it fell nearly 7%. The bank announced that it will issue US dollar and Euro-dominated bonds as the company is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 1.18% down at 48,727 as of 7:24 a.m.


LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Ola Electric, Dr. Reddy's Labs, LTIMindtree In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.02% or 5.,50 points lower at 26,282 as of 7:10 a.m.. However, the level indicated the NSE Nifty may open around 350 points higher open for the Nifty 50 index.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., and LTIMindtree Ltd. shares are in focus for Thursday's session.

On Tuesday, in a special annual session, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended flat after it pared most gains from the beginning of the special session. ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. shares were top draggers.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.10% higher at 25,868.60, and the Sensex ended 0.07% higher at 84,426.

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Oct. 23: Nifty Finds Key Support At 25,700 Levels
Opinion
Trade Setup For Oct. 23: Nifty Finds Key Support At 25,700 Levels
Read More

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT