Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Indicates Gap-Up Open; Ola Electric, Dr. Reddy's Labs, LTIMindtree In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.02% or 5.,50 points lower at 26,282 as of 7:10 a.m.. However, the level indicated the NSE Nifty may open around 350 points higher open for the Nifty 50 index.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., and LTIMindtree Ltd. shares are in focus for Thursday's session.

On Tuesday, in a special annual session, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended flat after it pared most gains from the beginning of the special session. ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. shares were top draggers.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.10% higher at 25,868.60, and the Sensex ended 0.07% higher at 84,426.