Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Mixed At Pre-Open; HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Nazara Tech In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Mixed At Pre-Open; HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Nazara Tech In Focus

Track live updates on Indian stock markets here on Aug 20.

20 Aug 2025, 09:09 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.15% or 37 points lower at 24,973.50 as of 6:55 a.m., which implied a negative opening for the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index. Traders will monitor shares of Aditya Infotech Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Vedanta Ltd. following their first-quarter earnings and overnight news flow.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Trade Mixed At Pre-Open 

At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.06% down at 24,965.80, and the BSE Sensex was trading 0.03% higher at 81,671.47.


Yield On 10-Year Bond Open Higher

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 basis points higher at 6.53%

  • It closed at 6.51% on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg


Rupee Opens Weaker Against US Dollar

  • Rupee opened 20 paise weaker at 87.16 a dollar

  • It closed at 86.96 a dollar on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg


Nazara Tech's PokerBaazi Bet At Risk Post Online Gaming Ban, Says Prabhudas Lilladher

Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher has flagged risks to Nazara Technologies' investment in PokerBaazi after the government cleared the Online Gaming Bill proposing a ban on all real-money games. The draft legislation also seeks to prohibit advertisements and bar banks from processing payments linked to such platforms.

Nazara Tech holds about 48% in PokerBaazi, where it has already invested Rs 8,300 crore, with plans to pump in another Rs 1,500 crore through compulsorily convertible preference shares. According to Prabhudas Lilladher, if the ban comes into effect, the company may be forced to write off its stake.

M&M, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki Poised For Most Gains On Sector Boost Over GST Cuts: Nomura

Nomura is seeing the biggest upside potential for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Ashok Leyland while estimating new positives for the auto sector over the upcoming GST reductions and its varying effect.

Within supplier segment, the brokerage sees potential for good growth from Uno Minda Corp Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India, and Sansera Engineering Ltd. Nomura expects that the GST reduction will trigger a multiplier effect of 1.0–1.5 on demand which will result in 10–15% rise in demand.

