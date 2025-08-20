Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Mixed At Pre-Open; HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Nazara Tech In Focus
Track live updates on Indian stock markets here on Aug 20.
- Oldest First
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Trade Mixed At Pre-Open
At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.06% down at 24,965.80, and the BSE Sensex was trading 0.03% higher at 81,671.47.
Yield On 10-Year Bond Open Higher
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 basis points higher at 6.53%
It closed at 6.51% on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Opens Weaker Against US Dollar
Rupee opened 20 paise weaker at 87.16 a dollar
It closed at 86.96 a dollar on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Nazara Tech's PokerBaazi Bet At Risk Post Online Gaming Ban, Says Prabhudas Lilladher
Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher has flagged risks to Nazara Technologies' investment in PokerBaazi after the government cleared the Online Gaming Bill proposing a ban on all real-money games. The draft legislation also seeks to prohibit advertisements and bar banks from processing payments linked to such platforms.
Nazara Tech holds about 48% in PokerBaazi, where it has already invested Rs 8,300 crore, with plans to pump in another Rs 1,500 crore through compulsorily convertible preference shares. According to Prabhudas Lilladher, if the ban comes into effect, the company may be forced to write off its stake.
M&M, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki Poised For Most Gains On Sector Boost Over GST Cuts: Nomura
Nomura is seeing the biggest upside potential for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Ashok Leyland while estimating new positives for the auto sector over the upcoming GST reductions and its varying effect.
Within supplier segment, the brokerage sees potential for good growth from Uno Minda Corp Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India, and Sansera Engineering Ltd. Nomura expects that the GST reduction will trigger a multiplier effect of 1.0–1.5 on demand which will result in 10–15% rise in demand.