Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open; Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Ola Electric Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.04% or 10.50 points higher at 25,276 as of 6:36 a.m., which implied a muted open with a positive bias.

Tech Mahindra Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd., Thyrocare Technologies Ltd., and Persistent Systems Ltd. shares will be in focus because of the lastest quarterly reports.

Traders will also monitor Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Keystone Realtors Ltd., Star Cement Ltd., Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. shares because of the overnight news flow.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended lower for two sessions in a row. The Nifty 50 and Sensex settled 0.32% and 0.36% down, respectively on Tuesday.