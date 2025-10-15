Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open; Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Ola Electric Shares In Focus
Brokerages Radar: Cyient DLM And TCS In Focus After Target Price And Revenue Estimate Cuts
Cyient DLM and Tata Consultancy Services are under the brokerage lens today following key updates.
Analysts have maintained neutral and hold ratings on the stocks, with target price adjustments and changes to revenue estimates reflecting cautious outlooks on near-term growth visibility and the impact of one-off costs.
Gold, Silver Prices Hit Fresh Record High
Gold prices in India today were trading at levels above the Rs 1,26,000 mark, amid the festive season. The gold price today rallied to a fresh high of Rs 1,26,520 according to the India Bullion Co. The prices jumped over Rs 5,000 after the commodity was trading at Rs 1,21,660 on Oct. 11.
Asia Markets LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's KOSPI Rise Over 1%
Markets in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Mainland China advanced as prospect for another quarter-basis-point rate cut in the US increased. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed concerns about weakening labour market, which fuelled hopes for further monetary easing.
The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were trading 1.27% and 1.80% higher, respectively as of 7:52 a.m. The Hang Seng was trading 1.58% higher.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.04% or 10.50 points higher at 25,276 as of 6:36 a.m., which implied a muted open with a positive bias.
Tech Mahindra Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd., Thyrocare Technologies Ltd., and Persistent Systems Ltd. shares will be in focus because of the lastest quarterly reports.
Traders will also monitor Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Keystone Realtors Ltd., Star Cement Ltd., Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. shares because of the overnight news flow.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended lower for two sessions in a row. The Nifty 50 and Sensex settled 0.32% and 0.36% down, respectively on Tuesday.