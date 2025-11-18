Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Negative Open; Mphasis, Paytm, PTC Industries Shares In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Negative Open; Mphasis, Paytm, PTC Industries Shares In Focus

Follow NDTV Profit's blog for live update on stock price movement, stock market news, and analysts' view.

18 Nov 2025, 07:30 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open on a negative note. (Photo credit: Envato)</p></div>
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open on a negative note. (Photo credit: Envato)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open on a negative note. Losses in Asian share indices amid uncertainties will also exert pressure on Indian benchmark indices. The NSE Nifty 50 will find support at 25,900, while it will feel strong resistance at 26,000.
Global Cues: Oil Steadies With Global Surplus and Russian Sanctions In Focus

Oil steadied as investors weighed the impact from an emerging surplus against US sanctions on Russia that have upended some crude flows.

West Texas Intermediate traded below $60 a barrel after a modest loss in the previous session. Brent closed near $64.

Read the full Bloomberg article here.


Gold, Silver Rally Driven By FOMO, Supply Squeeze: Prices To Normalise Post-December, Says Ajay Kedia

The record run in gold and silver prices, which saw them hit new highs not seen since 1980 or 2011, was primarily driven by a mix of market sentiment, tight supply and auspicious buying, according to Ajay Kedia, director of Kedia Advisories.

Kedia notes that while the initial price correction was expected, the subsequent upward movement was due to geopolitical pressure and supply-side constraints. "The prices had corrected but moved up because of pressure and tension. There was a supply squeeze for silver due to demand from various sectors," he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit on Monday.

Asia Markets LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225 Plunges Over 2% 

Markets across Asia logged steep losses as uncertainty looms. Market participants keenly await for Nvidia Corp's earnings reports and US jobs data, scheduled for release later this week.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 1.98% down and the KOSPI was 1.44% down at 7:06 a.m.

LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Negative Open; Mphasis, Paytm, PTC Industries Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.08% or 22 points down at 26,008, which hinted a negative open for the benchmark index NSE Nifty 50 index. Losses in Asian equities will also likely to weigh on Indian indices as well.

Mphasis Ltd., One 97 Communication Ltd., PTC Industries Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Tata Power Ltd. shares will likely to move because of overnight newsflow.

Indian benchmark indices ended on a firm positive note on Monday, with the Sensex advancing 388.17 points or 0.46% to end at 84,950.95, and the Nifty gaining 103.40 points or 0.40% to close at 26,013.45.

