Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Negative Open; Mphasis, Paytm, PTC Industries Shares In Focus

The record run in gold and silver prices, which saw them hit new highs not seen since 1980 or 2011, was primarily driven by a mix of market sentiment, tight supply and auspicious buying, according to Ajay Kedia, director of Kedia Advisories.

Kedia notes that while the initial price correction was expected, the subsequent upward movement was due to geopolitical pressure and supply-side constraints. "The prices had corrected but moved up because of pressure and tension. There was a supply squeeze for silver due to demand from various sectors," he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit on Monday.