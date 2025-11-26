Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; BEL, Paras Defence, Muthoot Microfin Shares In Focus

Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; BEL, Paras Defence, Muthoot Microfin Shares In Focus
Track live updates on major stock price movements, stock market news, and analysts' views.

Track live updates on major stock price movements, stock market news, and analysts' views.

26 Nov 2025, 08:07 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex will likely open on a positive note.(Photo credit: Freepik)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex will likely erase losses from previous session on Wednesday morning. Asia stocks advanced as US data releases increased hopes for a rate cut in December, which will support the benchmark indices. The NSE Nifty 50 will find strong support at 25,500.
Gold prices rose slightly Wednesday morning amid rising hopes for a rate cut in the upcoming policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve. Bullion prices rose 1% to Rs 1,25,760 per 10 grams.

For more details click here.


Shares of telecom giant Bharti Airtel Ltd. are in focus on Wednesday as promoter Mittal family is set to offload equity worth Rs 7,193 crore via large deals in the secondary market.

Indian Continent Investment Ltd., a foreign promoter entity, will float 3.43 crore shares or 0.56% equity at a floor price of Rs 2,096.7 apiece, according to the termsheet. The floor price represents a 3% discount to Tuesday's closing.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI rose 2% on Wednesday as the US data releases icnreased hopes for a rate cut in December. The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were trading 2.33% and 1.89% higher, respectively as of 7:39 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.09% or 24.50 points lower at 26,145 as of 7:02 a.m. However, the index is implying that the NSE Nifty 50 index may open 100 points higher.

Traders will keep an eye for India Glycols, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., and Muthoot Microfin shares.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 108.65 points or 0.42% lower at 25,959.5, while the BSE Sensex ended 331.21 points or 0.39% down at 84,900.71 on Monday.

