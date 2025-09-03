Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Open; Adani Power, TCS, SBI, DCX Systems In Focus

Gold prices extended record rally and scaled a fresh high early Wednesday. The bullion has been on a rising spree since the prospect for a rate cut in the US brightened and sell-off in bond and equity markets propelled traders to seek safety in the precious metal.

The Bloomberg spot gold rose 0.39% to a record high of 3,546.96 an ounce. It was trading 0.25% higher at $3,542.07 an ounce as of 7:50 a.m.