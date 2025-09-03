Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Open; Adani Power, TCS, SBI, DCX Systems In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Open; Adani Power, TCS, SBI, DCX Systems In Focus

Catch live updates on Indian stock markets here on Sept 3.

03 Sep 2025, 07:50 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex may open on a negative note as traders turned cautious ahead of GST Council meet, scheduled for today. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex may open on a negative note as traders turned cautious ahead of GST Council meet, scheduled for today. (Photo: Freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT
Good morning, Welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to extend losses in Wednesday's session. Traders will keenly await for the outcomes of the GST Council meet, scheduled for Sept 3–4. The Nifty 50 is expected to find support at 24,500, and face resistance at 24,700.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Gold Prices Extend Record Rally 

Gold prices extended record rally and scaled a fresh high early Wednesday. The bullion has been on a rising spree since the prospect for a rate cut in the US brightened and sell-off in bond and equity markets propelled traders to seek safety in the precious metal.

The Bloomberg spot gold rose 0.39% to a record high of 3,546.96 an ounce. It was trading 0.25% higher at $3,542.07 an ounce as of 7:50 a.m.

ALSO READ

Gold Touches Record High Above $3,500 On US Rate-Cut Bets
Opinion
Gold Touches Record High Above $3,500 On US Rate-Cut Bets
Read More

Asia Market LIVE Update: Mixed; Hang Seng Rebounds

Markets in Asia-Pacific were trading on a mixed note as traders assessed the tariff situation and a spike in global bond yields. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.12% while the KOSPI rose 0.30% as of 7:41 a.m.

The Hang Seng rebounded while the CSI 300 declined. US President Donald Trump alleged China of conspiring against Washington DC. He urged Xi Jingping to see that US is working in favour of China's freedom.

The Hang Seng was 0.52% higher, while the CSI 300 was 0.19% down as of 7:44 a.m.

ALSO READ

Japanese Ultra-Long Bonds Fall After Treasuries: Markets Wrap
Opinion
Japanese Ultra-Long Bonds Fall After Treasuries: Markets Wrap
Read More

Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Implies Negative Open 

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.06% or 15 points higher at 24,641 as of 7:35 a.m. The current movement of GIFT Nifty was implying that the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 may open with a slight negative bias.


US Market Update: S&P 500 And Nasdaq 100 Futures Rise 

Most US stock futures were trading higher in Asia session after concerns over global budget worries pressured stocks on Wall Street Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were trading 0.26% and 0.27% higher, respectively as of 7:33 a.m.

ALSO READ

Stocks Get Hit As Global Bond Selloff Lifts Dollar: Markets Wrap
Opinion
Stocks Get Hit As Global Bond Selloff Lifts Dollar: Markets Wrap
Read More

LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; Adani Power, TCS, SBI Cards And Payment In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading little changed at 24,624.50 as of 7:22 a.m., implying that the NSE Nifty 50 will likely open at a lower open compared to its previous close.

Traders will keep an eye on Adani Power Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., UPL Ltd., and DCX Systems Ltd. for the overnight news flow.

The benchmark equity indices ended in the red on Tuesday, a day after closing with gains. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 45.4 points or 0.18% lower at 24,579.6 and the BSE Sensex closed 206.6 points or 0.26% up at 80,157.8.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 3
Opinion
Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 3
Read More

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT