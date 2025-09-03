Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Open; Adani Power, TCS, SBI, DCX Systems In Focus
Catch live updates on Indian stock markets here on Sept 3.
Gold Prices Extend Record Rally
Gold prices extended record rally and scaled a fresh high early Wednesday. The bullion has been on a rising spree since the prospect for a rate cut in the US brightened and sell-off in bond and equity markets propelled traders to seek safety in the precious metal.
The Bloomberg spot gold rose 0.39% to a record high of 3,546.96 an ounce. It was trading 0.25% higher at $3,542.07 an ounce as of 7:50 a.m.
Asia Market LIVE Update: Mixed; Hang Seng Rebounds
Markets in Asia-Pacific were trading on a mixed note as traders assessed the tariff situation and a spike in global bond yields. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.12% while the KOSPI rose 0.30% as of 7:41 a.m.
The Hang Seng rebounded while the CSI 300 declined. US President Donald Trump alleged China of conspiring against Washington DC. He urged Xi Jingping to see that US is working in favour of China's freedom.
The Hang Seng was 0.52% higher, while the CSI 300 was 0.19% down as of 7:44 a.m.
Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Implies Negative Open
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.06% or 15 points higher at 24,641 as of 7:35 a.m. The current movement of GIFT Nifty was implying that the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 may open with a slight negative bias.
US Market Update: S&P 500 And Nasdaq 100 Futures Rise
Most US stock futures were trading higher in Asia session after concerns over global budget worries pressured stocks on Wall Street Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were trading 0.26% and 0.27% higher, respectively as of 7:33 a.m.
LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open; Adani Power, TCS, SBI Cards And Payment In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading little changed at 24,624.50 as of 7:22 a.m., implying that the NSE Nifty 50 will likely open at a lower open compared to its previous close.
Traders will keep an eye on Adani Power Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., UPL Ltd., and DCX Systems Ltd. for the overnight news flow.
The benchmark equity indices ended in the red on Tuesday, a day after closing with gains. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 45.4 points or 0.18% lower at 24,579.6 and the BSE Sensex closed 206.6 points or 0.26% up at 80,157.8.