Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Gains Over 300 Points, Nifty Rises 0.4% As Infosys, ICICI Bank Lead
The NSE Nifty IT and NSE Nifty Energy indices were outperforming sectoral indices.
Sectoral Performance At Open: Nifty IT Outperforms
On National Stock Exchange, 12 sectoral indices advanced, two declined, and one remained flat out of 15.
Nifty Contributors: Infosys, HDFC Bank, And ICICI Bank Support Gains
Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. supported gains in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio Finanical Services, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. limited gains for the Nifty 50 index.
Opening Bell: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher As Infosys, HDFC Bank Shares Lead
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened higher tracking a rise in Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. The indices were trading 0.39% and 0.40% higher, respectively as of 9:19 a.m.
Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Higher
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 basis points higher at 6.59%
It closed at 6.57% on Friday
Rupee Opens Weaker Against US Dollar
Rupee opened 4 paise weaker at 88.25 against US dollar
It closed at 88.21 a dollar on Friday
