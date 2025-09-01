Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Sensex Gains Over 300 Points, Nifty Rises 0.4% As Infosys, ICICI Bank Lead
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Gains Over 300 Points, Nifty Rises 0.4% As Infosys, ICICI Bank Lead

The NSE Nifty IT and NSE Nifty Energy indices were outperforming sectoral indices.

01 Sep 2025, 09:24 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
(Photo: Freepik)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for live market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened higher. The Nifty 50 may find support at 24,400 and 24,350 zone. The index will face its first resistance at 24,600. Most markets in Asia were trading in losses which may create pressure on Indian benchmark indices too.
Sectoral Performance At Open: Nifty IT Outperforms 

On National Stock Exchange, 12 sectoral indices advanced, two declined, and one remained flat out of 15.

Nifty Contributors: Infosys, HDFC Bank, And ICICI Bank Support Gains

Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. supported gains in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio Finanical Services, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. limited gains for the Nifty 50 index.

Opening Bell: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher As Infosys, HDFC Bank Shares Lead 

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened higher tracking a rise in Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. The indices were trading 0.39% and 0.40% higher, respectively as of 9:19 a.m.

Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Higher

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 basis points higher at 6.59%

  • It closed at 6.57% on Friday

Source: Bloomberg


Rupee Opens Weaker Against US Dollar

  • Rupee opened 4 paise weaker at 88.25 against US dollar

  • It closed at 88.21 a dollar on Friday

Source: Bloomberg










