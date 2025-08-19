Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Record Four-Day Winning Streak As RIL, Airtel Shares Lead
Tata Motors Ltd., Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. are top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Markets At Close: Nifty, Sensex Rise For Fourth Day
Benchmark underperformed broader market
Nifty oil and gas emerges as top gainers, gains led by reliance and Petronet
Nifty oil and gas gains for second day In a row
Nifty auto gains for second day in a row
Nifty media snaps its 2 day losing streak
Nifty PSU bank gains for third day in a row, gains led by Indian overseas bank and punjab &synd bank
Rupee Ends Stronger Against US Dollar
Rupee ends 39 paise stronger at 86.96 a dollar
It closed at 87.35 a dollar on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Stock Market LIVE: Indian Oil Teams Up With Air India For Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Indian Oil Ltd. and Air India has signed accord for sustainable aviation fuel. The pact is to promote adoption of low-carbon fuels in aviation and support, the company said in the exchange filing.
Glenmark Pharma Eyes 19-20% Ebitda Margin In FY26 Driven By Strong Performance Across Markets
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is confident of achieving its FY26 guidance of 10-12% revenue growth and an Ebitda margin of 19-20%, according to its Executive Director and CFO, Anurag Mantri.
Responding to a question on achieving the Ebitda margin guidance of 19-20% in FY26, Mantri said, “Yes, surely. In terms of revenue growth, we are expecting 10% to 12% and we are on track for that. On the margin side, margins will stabilise at 23% from Q3 onwards. With all these factors across markets, we are confident of meeting our guidance.”