Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Record Four-Day Winning Streak As RIL, Airtel Shares Lead

Tata Motors Ltd., Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. are top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

19 Aug 2025, 03:39 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Indian benchmark indices extended gains for fourth day. (Photo: Microsoft Copilot generated image)</p></div>
The Indian benchmark indices extended gains for fourth day. (Photo: Microsoft Copilot generated image)
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended gains to fourth session as optimism over demand revival prevailed. Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were top contributors. The NSE Nifty Midcap 150 and the NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 outperformed benchmark indices.
This blog is closed. Thank you for joining us today!


Markets At Close: Nifty, Sensex Rise For Fourth Day

  • Benchmark underperformed broader market

  • Nifty oil and gas emerges as top gainers, gains led by reliance and Petronet

  • Nifty oil and gas gains for second day In a row

  • Nifty auto gains for second day in a row

  • Nifty media snaps its 2 day losing streak

  • Nifty PSU bank gains for third day in a row, gains led by Indian overseas bank and punjab &synd bank

Rupee Ends Stronger Against US Dollar

  • Rupee ends 39 paise stronger at 86.96 a dollar

  • It closed at 87.35 a dollar on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg


Stock Market LIVE: Indian Oil Teams Up With Air India For Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Indian Oil Ltd. and Air India has signed accord for sustainable aviation fuel. The pact is to promote adoption of low-carbon fuels in aviation and support, the company said in the exchange filing.


Glenmark Pharma Eyes 19-20% Ebitda Margin In FY26 Driven By Strong Performance Across Markets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is confident of achieving its FY26 guidance of 10-12% revenue growth and an Ebitda margin of 19-20%, according to its Executive Director and CFO, Anurag Mantri.

Responding to a question on achieving the Ebitda margin guidance of 19-20% in FY26, Mantri said, “Yes, surely. In terms of revenue growth, we are expecting 10% to 12% and we are on track for that. On the margin side, margins will stabilise at 23% from Q3 onwards. With all these factors across markets, we are confident of meeting our guidance.”

