Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Record Four-Day Winning Streak As RIL, Airtel Shares Lead

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is confident of achieving its FY26 guidance of 10-12% revenue growth and an Ebitda margin of 19-20%, according to its Executive Director and CFO, Anurag Mantri.

Responding to a question on achieving the Ebitda margin guidance of 19-20% in FY26, Mantri said, “Yes, surely. In terms of revenue growth, we are expecting 10% to 12% and we are on track for that. On the margin side, margins will stabilise at 23% from Q3 onwards. With all these factors across markets, we are confident of meeting our guidance.”