Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Fall As IT Stocks Slump On US Tariff Fear; Rupee At New Low Against US Dollar
The NSE Nifty IT index fell over 2.28% on reports that the US is considering to impose tariff on Indian technology services.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex erased morning gains tracking a decline in ITC Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. The Nifty 50 is expected find support at 24,700. Moschip Technologies and Eternal share prices scaled fresh highs. The NSE Nifty IT was the biggest laggard, while the NSE Nifty Auto outperformed benchmark indices. reports said that the US President Donald Trump is considering to tariff Indian IT services which weighed on these stocks.
Rupee Hits Fresh Low Against US Dollar As US Mulls Tariff On Indian Services
Rupee fell 21 paise to new low of 88.36 against US dollar
It settled at 88.15 on Thursday
Stock Market Today: Nifty IT Slumps; Mphasis & Persistent Systems Top Losers
The NSE Nifty IT index slumped in Friday's session on news that US President Donald Trump is considering imposing tariff on Indian IT services.
Indian IT Stocks Slump After Report Says Trump Mulling Tariffs
Block Deals: Varun Beverages' 17.30 Lakh Shares Changed Hands
Varun Beverages Ltd.'s 17.30 lakh shares changed hands in three block deals at the price of Rs 482–484 apiece on National Stock Exchange.
Stock Market Today: Glenmark Pharma Starts Trial For Lung Cancer Drug
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. initiated multi-country Phase 3 clinical trial for lunch cancer drug, Envafolimab, the company said in the exchange filing.
Stock Market LIVE: Eternal Share Price Touches New High
Eternal Ltd. share price rose 1.98% to a record high of Rs 331.85 apiece. It was trading 1.79% higher at Rs 332 apiece as of 10:02 a.m.
Nifty 50|Sensex| Stock Market Open Today: Moschip Technologies Hits Fresh High
Sectoral Performance At Market Open: Nifty Auto Outperforms
Nifty Contributors: Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Support Gains
Nifty 50| Sensex| Stock Market Open Today: Nifty, Sensex Extend Rally
Stock Market LIVE: Max Financial Expects Less Than 1% Impact On Its Life Insurance Arm
Stock Market LIVE: Power Grid Emerges As Successful Bidder In Uttar Pradesh
Sensex|Nifty 50| Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Rise At Pre-Open
Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
Rupee Opens Stronger Against US Dollar
Nifty 50|Sensex| Stock Market LIVE: Adani Power Splits Stock Into Five
Stock Market LIVE: Motilal OSwal On Swiggy & Zomato
Dreamfolks Shares In Focus After Travel Food Services Terminates Key Contract
Trump Hints At 200-300% Tariff On Semiconductor Imports: 'Substantial Chips Coming Shortly'
LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Opening; NHPC, Trent, Varun Beverages In Focus
