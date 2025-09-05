Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Fall As IT Stocks Slump On US Tariff Fear; Rupee At New Low Against US Dollar

After a positive open, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex lost momentum as reports indicated that the US is considering to impose tariffs on Indian services. The NSE Nifty IT index slumped and the rupee hit a record low against US dollar. (Photo: Microsoft Copilot generated image)

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex erased morning gains tracking a decline in ITC Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. The Nifty 50 is expected find support at 24,700. Moschip Technologies and Eternal share prices scaled fresh highs. The NSE Nifty IT was the biggest laggard, while the NSE Nifty Auto outperformed benchmark indices. reports said that the US President Donald Trump is considering to tariff Indian IT services which weighed on these stocks.