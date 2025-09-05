Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Fall As IT Stocks Slump On US Tariff Fear; Rupee At New Low Against US Dollar

Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Fall As IT Stocks Slump On US Tariff Fear; Rupee At New Low Against US Dollar
The NSE Nifty IT index fell over 2.28% on reports that the US is considering to impose tariff on Indian technology services.

05 Sep 2025, 10:32 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>After a positive open, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex lost momentum as reports indicated that the US is considering to impose tariffs on Indian services. The NSE Nifty IT index slumped and the rupee hit a record low against US dollar. (Photo: Microsoft Copilot generated image)</p></div>
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex erased morning gains tracking a decline in ITC Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. The Nifty 50 is expected find support at 24,700. Moschip Technologies and Eternal share prices scaled fresh highs. The NSE Nifty IT was the biggest laggard, while the NSE Nifty Auto outperformed benchmark indices. reports said that the US President Donald Trump is considering to tariff Indian IT services which weighed on these stocks.

Rupee Hits Fresh Low Against US Dollar As US Mulls Tariff On Indian Services 

  • Rupee fell 21 paise to new low of 88.36 against US dollar

  • It settled at 88.15 on Thursday

Source: Bloomberg


Stock Market Today: Nifty IT Slumps; Mphasis & Persistent Systems Top Losers 

The NSE Nifty IT index slumped in Friday's session on news that US President Donald Trump is considering imposing tariff on Indian IT services.

Block Deals: Varun Beverages' 17.30 Lakh Shares Changed Hands

Varun Beverages Ltd.'s 17.30 lakh shares changed hands in three block deals at the price of Rs 482–484 apiece on National Stock Exchange.


Stock Market Today: Glenmark Pharma Starts Trial For Lung Cancer Drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. initiated multi-country Phase 3 clinical trial for lunch cancer drug, Envafolimab, the company said in the exchange filing.


Stock Market LIVE: Eternal Share Price Touches New High

Eternal Ltd. share price rose 1.98% to a record high of Rs 331.85 apiece. It was trading 1.79% higher at Rs 332 apiece as of 10:02 a.m.

