Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Tepid Open; Bajaj Auto, M&M, Godrej Properties In Focus

Gold Price Hits Record High At Rs 1,09,440
Gold prices extended its rally to hit a new record high at Rs 1,09,440 per 10 gm on Wednesday, according to the India Bullion Association, compared to Rs 1,08,900 on Tuesday. The prices recently crossed the Rs 1,08,000-mark, since then, the yellow metal surged over Rs 1,400 to hit a fresh record.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Block Deal: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp Likely To Exit Via Rs 6,166-Crore Stake Sale
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the public shareholder of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, is likely to exit the company through a Rs 6,166.4-crore deal in the open market, according to a term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit on Tuesday.
SMBC will sell 3.28 crore shares, representing a 1.65% stake, in multiple deals on Wednesday. The offer price has been set at Rs 1,880 per share, indicating a 4.1% discount to the current market price of Rs 1,960.4.
SMBC held a 1.65% stake in the company as of June 2025, according to the BSE data.
Stock Market LIVE: Mtar Tech Gets Orders Worth Rs 386 Crore
Mtar Technologies received orders worth Rs 386 crore from Bloom Energy Corp in the clean energy sector, the company said in the exchange filing.
'Not Worried' About Market's Immediate Reaction To GST Reforms, Says Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said she is not concerned about the short-term reaction of markets to India's sweeping GST reforms, emphasising that global uncertainty is dominating investor sentiment at present.
"Markets always react to so many different factors… global uncertainty is definitely dominating their thoughts," the FM noted at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave. While she tracks the market, she said the success of reforms cannot be measured by day-to-day movements. "I don't think I am worried about the immediate reaction from the markets," she added.
