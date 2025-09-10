Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Tepid Open; Bajaj Auto, M&M, Godrej Properties In Focus

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the public shareholder of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, is likely to exit the company through a Rs 6,166.4-crore deal in the open market, according to a term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

SMBC will sell 3.28 crore shares, representing a 1.65% stake, in multiple deals on Wednesday. The offer price has been set at Rs 1,880 per share, indicating a 4.1% discount to the current market price of Rs 1,960.4.

SMBC held a 1.65% stake in the company as of June 2025, according to the BSE data.