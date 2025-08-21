Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Rise At Open; Godrej Properties, RailTel, Insurance Stocks In Focus

Jefferies has projected a 24% potential upside for Bajaj Finserv Ltd. on initiation as it regards the company as 'grooming financial venture'. The brokerage has rated the stock 'Buy' and given a target price of Rs 2,240 apiece.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company of the financial business and is set to gain advantage from lower interest rates and improved profitability in its insurance business. The company is also investing in new businesses like healthcare, mutual fund, and technology which will add option value, according to Jefferies.