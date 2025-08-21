Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Rise At Open; Godrej Properties, RailTel, Insurance Stocks In Focus
Catch live updates on Indian stock markets here on Aug 21.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.50%
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar
Rupee opened flat at 87.1 a dollar
Source: Bloomberg
Nifty Trails Global Peers Amid FII Outflows And Trade Tensions
India's benchmark Nifty 50 index blazed to record highs in the first few months of 2024, but since then slowing corporate earnings, sustained foreign institutional investor outflows and global headwinds have since dragged it down. Despite posting modest gains of 3.56% so far this year, the index continues to underperform global peers.
Bajaj Finserv To Benefit From Improved Profitability In Insurance Biz, Says Jefferies; Sees 24% Upside
Jefferies has projected a 24% potential upside for Bajaj Finserv Ltd. on initiation as it regards the company as 'grooming financial venture'. The brokerage has rated the stock 'Buy' and given a target price of Rs 2,240 apiece.
Bajaj Finserv is the holding company of the financial business and is set to gain advantage from lower interest rates and improved profitability in its insurance business. The company is also investing in new businesses like healthcare, mutual fund, and technology which will add option value, according to Jefferies.
ALSO READ
Bajaj Finserv To Benefit From Improved Profitability In Insurance Biz, Says Jefferies; Sees 24% Upside
Asia Market LIVE Update: TAIEX Rises Over 1% As Tech Stocks Recover
Taiwan's benchmark index TAIEX was trading over 1% higher early trade Thursday as technology stocks recovered. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co rebounded after logging its worst intraday losses in four months.
Markets in China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Australia were trading higher as technology stocks rose despite overnight losses in Wall Street technology stocks.